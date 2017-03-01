Twitter’s anti-abuse measures fail to help people

Loading ... Loading ...

Taking a page from Tumblr’s playbook, Twitter is planning to release a new feature that allows users to block people from their feed, censoring tweets that may contain hateful or abusive language. But with the current state of affairs, is this really what our society needs right now?

In this day and age, it is becoming more and more important that we keep our eyes and ears open to what is in front of us. Sure, some people do proudly spout hate online and talk similarly to how good ol’ Donald does, and that gives someone plenty a reason to want to “blacklist” someone. But there are also those who go on the Internet unwilling to listen to criticism of any sort.

Regardless of political stance, there are people on either side who refuse to listen to anyone who doesn’t share their opinions, choosing only listen to those who will relentlessly talk about how their side is the greatest.

In any iteration of a dystopia, the authoritarian government always censors the media so that it only talks about how great the government is, how everything is fine, and how we must trust the politicians to do what is right. What we are being given are the tools to inflict that same sort of philosophy onto ourselves, becoming both the authoritarians and the people living under the regime’s rule. By going out of the way to censor what’s in front of us, we are creating our very own dystopia.

We do need to recognize the oppression that others have faced and continue to face. But we also need to be practical and look at the conversations we’re having (or rather not having) just because we might not see eye to eye with people over certain issues. There will be words people use that we won’t like. We will hate that those words exist. But facing words and opinions that don’t line up with how we see the world is a part of life. We live in a free world, where the law says that we ought to be tolerant of those who disagree with us. That applies to all of us.

Yes, words can be offensive, and there are some that many people would prefer to never use. Many of us don’t like hearing them, but we can choose to move past it. People won’t always understand the weight that their words might have on someone else, but at the end of the day they are still people. We can still care about people, even if they say things we don’t agree with.

Twitter doesn’t need to give its users the option of censoring other people. If something on the Internet is bothering a person to a point where they don’t want to see it, they can do one of two things. They can either unfollow the person, or they can just stop going online. Frankly, the latter might do people more good, because lately it seems the Internet is not helping us with our problems, only amplifying them. We’re no longer talking with each other online, we’re only talking at each other.