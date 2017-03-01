The new 24

Loading ... Loading ...

It may not be Jack Bauer saving the day anymore, but early reviews suggest the new TV series, 24: Legacy is far more mediocre than its predecessor. This, along with the continued existence of Homeland, has people wondering if shows about stopping terrorism will make people more Islamophobic. The claim that a TV show will make people that way is as absurd as blaming violence on video games.

These debates have happened time and time again regarding video games, and occasionally a TV show or movie will stir the pot enough that it’ll get the attention of people who will question its usefulness in the entertainment world. The most obvious example is the 1915 film Birth of a Nation which was undeniably racist and oppressive. However, the difference between that and the current shows on TV now are vastly different.

If the return of 24 supposed to suggest anything about the culture today, instead of pointing our fingers at society being racist, maybe it’s that people want to escape to a world where one person has the power to save the day from evil. Right now, the world is messy and complicated and in times like these it isn’t uncommon for people to want their entertainment to be some form of escapism.

It is also a detrimental tendency to analyze entertainment in this way. Not every show has to be about race or gender. Some shows can just be fun to watch, no political undertones necessary. When Breaking Bad was the number one show on TV, people didn’t talk about the fact viewers spent the majority of the series cheering for a drug addict and meth cooker to get away from the police. It was just seen as a piece of really well done entertainment.

The problem with 24 could be that’s it’s not good entertainment, or not the type that people want to watch right now. Maybe during this time people would prefer watching lighter shows. Even if that is the case, it doesn’t make sense to criticize the show for who they portray as the bad guy. It’s common for people to be racially charged right now and sensitive to these sorts of topics, but that kind of thinking isn’t useful.

Instead, try thinking critically about the topic. Don’t just assume a show is racist or fear-mongering because brown people might be the bad guy in an episode. Look at the research that has been done, the validity of the research done before forming an opinion.

Everyone could benefit from forming their own opinions on topics instead of just being a supporter of a movement and adopting its views. Critical thinking is hard. Most people don’t want to bother with it. However, if we are going to continue to point fingers and label things as fear-mongering, sexist or racist, the people doing so should put in the effort to make sure the conclusions they’ve arrived at are actually their own.