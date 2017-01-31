Putting Viola Desmond on the $10 bill

Loading ... Loading ...

It’s surprising that my high school social studies class didn’t teach who Viola Desmond is, let alone why she deserves to be featured on the Canadian $10 bill next year. For those who have never heard of Desmond, she is the Canadian equivalent of Rosa Parks. Back in 1946, Desmond simply wanted to watch a movie on the main floor of a cinema, yet she was denied due to the colour of her skin.

She decided to sit among the white audience anyways instead of passively accepting the discrimination. For her act of defiance against the racist status quo, she was arrested and, to add insult to injury, Desmond was charged with tax evasion even though she committed no such crime. All because she was sitting in the designated seating area for white folks. It wasn’t until in the year 2010 when Desmond finally received her posthumous pardon.

See, having Viola Desmond featured on the $10 bill scores a major victory for the feminist and civil rights movement. But on the other hand, there will always be complaints about why more prominent Canadian women such as Laura Secord, Emily Carr or even Margaret Atwood weren’t even considered as candidates for our currency representatives. It would be only counterproductive the moment women start fighting each other for what recognition they can achieve in a patriarchal setting.

It’s not the first time Canada made changes in the name of gender equality. Last year, parliament voted to change several words of “O Canada”, our national anthem, from “In all thy sons command” to “In all of us command”. The year before that, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a 30 person cabinet with an equal number of men and women. Yet, neither of these actions brought instant gender equality, let alone squashed the continuous racial discriminations.

Sir John A. MacDonald, Canada’s very first Prime Minister, was a prominent figure of Canadian history but what exactly did he do to deserve being the face of the $10 bill? For all the privileges he had as the Prime Minister, it still doesn’t absolve him from running a racist and misogynistic platform.

Yes, it’s true that compared to modern day Canada, the country wasn’t as progressive back in 1887, but that still doesn’t excuse our ignorance towards our dark colonial past. In fact, we are just as bad as the hateful perpetrators of racism should we continue denying the sins of our past. Instead of promoting guilt and shaming ourselves, why don’t we take the first step in appreciating our privileges and acknowledge the experiences of our fellow Canadians?

Fast-forward to 2017, when segregation laws have been struck down but racism still lingers around our social infrastructures. Don’t believe me? Take a look around New Westminster and you will find Neo Nazi propaganda scattered across the city. Still not convinced? How about the KKK literature that was distributed in Abbotsford just last week? Canadians have the tendency to think of these cases as isolated incidents, but just saying that these situations don’t really reflect Canadian values ignores the reality that many people truly believe Canada would be better off without multiculturalism.

For some reason, there is this double standard that if the perpetrators of crime are identified as People of Colour, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and sometimes even face disproportionate punishment. Yet, if we see Caucasian criminals being broadcasted in media, they’re portrayed as victims of surrounding circumstances and sometimes get away with a slap on the wrist (See Brock Turner and his three-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious girl). We still have a long way to go before we stop squabbling over whoever gets to become the new face of our money.

Remember, just because you have never experienced racism it doesn’t mean racism doesn’t exist. Say, isn’t Black History Month coming soon? This could be the perfect opportunity for schools to raise awareness about who Viola Desmond is and what she stood for.