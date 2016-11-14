The price of ethical fashion

Loading ... Loading ...

I will admit that I’ve been one of those annoying customers who has wandered into American Apparel, or any other ‘sweatshop-free’ indie store downtown, and wondered why they heck they sell the most basic looking clothing pieces for such a steep price. I have pondered the idea of splurging on fisherman knits, then stepped away empty-handed and walked a few feet further, only to be in clear view of the two holy grails of fast-fashion: Forever21 and H&M, the industry giants who are constantly trying to over-fill every broke college student’s closet in the name of affordability.

Even being familiar with the common sales environment, I’ve knowingly walked in. Refusing to be blindsided by the annoying, fruity music they blast and salespeople trained to be wallet-sucking, retail-thirsty beings, I knew to avoid the fake smiles and upbeat conversation. Instead, I’ve headed straight to the sale section to find multi-dimensional colours and lustrous fabrics, priced at less than the cost of a morning latte. But if I was opting out of paying full price, who exactly was paying to sell these clothes for such a low cost?

The workers at the Bangladeshi sweatshops who export apparel to global retailers earn the lowest wage in the world — approximately $43 per month. Meanwhile, Canadian and American workers earn approximately $10.85 hourly. In comparison to Bangladeshi workers, this wage seems lavish, yet in Canada this still hovers at the line of poverty.

In countries like Bangladesh, labour standards (where they do exist) are low, therefore sacrificing the safety of workers in the name of turnaround is an easy choice for some companies. Sweatshop employees aren’t paid until they meet the extreme daily demands of this murderous industry. Employers deprive them of basic bathroom facilities, access to water, instead forcing them to work 14-hour days or longer without breaks.

On many occasions, such as the November 2012 fire in a Bangladesh factory in which 112 sweatshop slaves died due to locked exits, workers have sacrificed their lives so consumers like myself can shop sale. In fact, it is estimated than 55 million children (ages five to 14) are sweatshop workers, in India alone, and in a 22 year span, at least 500 labour slaves have died solely due to major fire incidents.

Even knowing all of this, is it actually justified for a trendy local shop in Gastown to charge $200 or more for a dress in the name of ethics? Are they merely beasts of the same industry, wearing a more pretentious mask and bigger price tag? Or does ethically correct clothing truly cost that much? The answer is a simple yes.

To cover the costs of manufacturing a basic dress in Vancouver, excluding anything extra such as buttons and zippers, the price would only go up from a $200 minimum. Quality fabric alone can cost a minimum of $8 per metre, and a fair wage for the worker would be $30 per dress. The manufacturer would then have to pay for small additions such as the costs of shipping, handling, and the dress pattern/design. From there, fashion wholesalers and retailers will mark up the dress four times to cover rent, sales costs, workers’ salaries and mark ups for profit. After covering all these costs, the dress would come out to be a minimum of $200.

So where in the world is the working class going to get the money to pay for pieces like this?

Well, simply put, we’re already spending it. According to the Government of Canada’s statistics regarding average household expenditure, the average Canadian household in 2014 spent more than $5,000 on clothing, accessories and miscellaneous expenditures.

If you were to do the math using numbers from a 2011 census, the average Canadian household has 2.5 people, and you could conclude that each Canadian spends more than $2000 on unnecessary luxuries pertaining to their aesthetics.

If thrifting and up-cycling are not for you, sustainable and ethical clothing can still be attainable. A simple shift in looking at the price of fashion will tell you that shirts shouldn’t cost $3 (even if they are on sale) and be worn only once or twice before you throw them out. We don’t need to be buying new things every season, regardless of what the fashion industry tries to sell us. Instead of purchasing $10 or $20 shirt multiple times a year, treat yourself to a few well-made, locally-produced pieces, and be a part of a movement to help patch up this world that’s already seeping with fashion gluttony.