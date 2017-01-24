Poly-ticks: Getting rid of the system’s weak links﻿

Loading ... Loading ...

At times, the government can seem like a wasteful and inefficient industry – one that is unfair and inequitable for the people. At least that’s what Howard Scott, an American engineer and founder of the technocracy movement, believed. He imagined a world in which scarcity was eliminated and technology provided a solution to the world’s economic issues.

In the immediate aftermath of the recent US election, many of us experienced an outpouring of despair and disillusionment from friends, family and even those who work in the media. It’s fair to say that, in these moments, Scott’s ideas felt justified. More than two months have passed since the US election, but many are still looking for solutions to deal with the rising frustrations of the current democratic system.

This sense of unease has spawned a number of suggestions which range from gentle system “tweaks” to borderline anarchy, and many are calling for political reform.

Some, such as Vice writer Sue Brideshead, say the system is outdated, even archaic – a constitution which has gone largely unchanged since the 18th century. Brideshead suggests we modernize, and proposes that we do away with the oligarchy, replacing human politicians with a technological system that allows the people to play a more active role – voting on individual issues and policies using, say, a smartphone.

Perhaps the idea sounds absurd, but Brideshead is not the first, nor the only, person to look towards technology for an answer. Technocracy Inc. is a company that was founded in 1931 to promote Howard Scott’s ideas and has been trying to replace politicians with technology for decades.

While pointing to technology may seem overly simplistic and convenient, the main issue is that far too many people do not feel their voices are being heard. Many are frustrated with ‘the system’ and feel their efforts to affect change are futile.

But is getting rid of politicians the real answer? After all, if politicians are the product of a broken system, then perhaps we should go to the root of the problem and make a concentrated effort to fix the aspects of the system that are causing the most distress. Booting the politicians out of the equation seems premature, and potentially unnecessary.

The idea of having a healthy, functioning government is often dismissed as an idealists’ myth, but there are countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland who seem to have it figured out.

It is important to remember that while replacing the politicians with technology guarantees change, it does not necessarily guarantee improvement. Many people are so focused on their need for a quick solution that there is little effort towards fixing what we already have.

Roslyn Fuller, author of Beasts and Gods: How Democracy Changed Its Purpose and Lost Its Meaning, suggests we look to 440 BCE Greece and the origins of democracy. Fuller believes that reinvigorating the spirit of political engagement is the only way to incite real change, but suggests we use technology as a tool rather than viewing it as the only solution.

This vision combines ancient practices and modern technology. Fuller believes that by returning to the essence of democracy, we can give people a more direct role in decision-making and return the “power to the people.”

She points to emerging practices such as virtual open town meetings and participative budgeting, which several American cities are already experimenting with. By giving citizens a chance to voice their ideas and opinions will provide more avenues of engagement, and revive what has become a collection of corrupt capitalists and distant elites.

We do need to rethink the system and the role of politicians, but let us be wary of the polarizing swing of change. In its purest form, the role of the politician is to act as a voice for the people. As the people, it is our job to make our voices heard, but also listen to those around us. We need to return to the roots of democracy and make collaboration a priority, otherwise we will simply be repeating the same mistakes in a different context. Let’s first give people a chance.