Making ends meet in a part-time economy

Many people at Capilano University don’t know this, but going to the dentist is expensive. Just a simple teeth cleaning service costs more than $200 and if you have cavities or any other problems, it can cost over $1,000. It’s not a problem for anyone who has at least one parent with a decent job because their insurance plans cover dental expenses for the family. Hell, if you’re a full-time student at CapU then you qualify for Health and Dental through the CSU.

However, once you’re out of school it will be up to you to pay for your own health care and dental bills. The good news is that most full-time jobs offer some sort of insurance plan. The bad news is there are fewer and fewer full-time jobs available.

Since 2009, the number of full-time jobs available has declined each year. There are a number of reasons why this is a problem. One is obviously that part-time jobs don’t offer people coverage or insurance like full-time jobs do. It also means these part-time employees have much less job security since they won’t be on contract, and they’ll most likely have to get a second job, then balance both schedules just so they can afford to pay for basic expenses.

We’re lucky in Canada that even without any health insurance, we can get basic care for ourselves through the provincial medicare plan. Having to put off going to the doctor because you can’t afford it is like listening to your parents talk dirty to each other – you should never have to experience it. There are still gaps in the system that having a full-time job with an insurance plan can fill. Dental, for example isn’t covered by the Federal Government. So maybe you ate too much chocolate over the holidays and now your tooth hurts when you bite, but it doesn’t hurt so much you want to spend $300 getting it fixed so you just ignore it until it becomes a bigger, more expensive problem.

For recent graduates, they will find that there aren’t a lot of jobs available in their field of study.

The cliché of spending thousands of dollars on a degree just to be splitting duties between a coffee shop and a retail store will become a depressing reality. Also, part-time tends to pay substantially less than full-time as most employers don’t want to pay someone $20 an hour to come in three times a week.

There’s no easy way to create full-time employment for people. In the fields of work that students find themselves in, such as retail and service, there isn’t a need for a high number of full-time employees. It’s worth studying why other industries are growing but new full-time jobs are created at a rate of less than one per cent a year. Until then, the only option people have is to stretch themselves thin working multiple jobs and to brush and floss their teeth before bed.