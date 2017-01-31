The livelihood of billions reduced the wealth of eight

Loading ... Loading ...

Throughout all of history, there’s been conflict between the people who have nothing and the few who have it all. The names for each side may have changed, and many proposed solutions have come and gone, but the struggle hasn’t gone away.

In 2016, the American people (and, by extension, Europe) voted for social-democracy to be replaced with conservative populism, and globalization to be replaced with protectionism. The end goal remained the same: economic prosperity for themselves, sometimes at a higher human cost than before.

Both have been tried already, and neither have fully succeeded. The core problem of inequality remains, because each solution tries to engage an inherently broken system. You can’t build off an imbalanced platform.

This imbalance extends to more than just monetary wealth. Consider the eight richest people in the world. All of them are male. Six are American, one is Mexican, one is Spanish. With the sole exception of Mark Zuckerberg, they’re all older than fifty. Together, they own as much wealth as half the world’s population – around 3.6 billion people.

In a world where success is promised in exchange for hard work, almost none of us fit into these specifications. Apparently, if you’re not born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you’ll never taste one at all.

These inequalities extend all the way from Wall Street to Capilano University. Many, if not most students have to take out a loan to attend school – it’s just not possible to afford it otherwise. Even for those who somehow manage to comfortably pay this off, today’s workforce isn’t exactly a welcoming place.

The dream of working up the corporate ladder and being rewarded for working hard and thinking smart is dead and gone, if it ever even existed in the first place. The prospect of working a job you hate because “that’s just how the world works” is an unfair reality.

Yet, somehow it’s still expected of people to grit their teeth, turn their brain off, and spend the rest of their life accepting it, all while padding the pockets of a few and being given the legal bare minimum for their efforts.

This unfair reality needs to be understood, and it does not need to be respected. There are solutions at hand, from a simple universal basic income to a more radical reformation of the economic system. Today’s students are the working force of tomorrow.

More than anyone, they are in the greatest position to accept, debate and implement new ideas through whatever career they pursue. After all, history has never been steered by people who accepted the status quo as-is. Change has always started from people who thought larger than the here and now. They didn’t play the game, but changed it altogether.

In a time where the keyboard is more dangerous than the pen could ever be, where the camera on a smartphone can be more powerful than even the largest Hollywood studio, young people have the ability more than ever to hear, and be heard.

A world can be built where no one has to worry about whether there will be food on their plate, whether they will have a roof over their head or have enough clean water to drink. Within reach is a world where everybody has an equal opportunity to be whoever they want to be, and to live a happy and fulfilling life.

The massively excessive wealth of eight men can become the necessary food, water and shelter for billions. A better, more equal world is possible – and it starts with us.