What we learned from the Women’s March on Washington

Loading ... Loading ...

Jan. 20 was a painful day for many women around the world. The following day, an estimated 4.6 million people took to the streets in more than 600 cities to demonstrate support for women’s rights and solidarity with those resisting the Trump administration.

In Vancouver, organizers of the local Women’s March on Washington (WMW) brought together more than 15,000 people in the name of intersectional feminism.

However, after it was brought to the public’s attention by Black Lives Matter (BLM) Vancouver that they hadn’t been contacted or consulted by the organizing committee, it became clear that many feminist communities have work to do when it comes to understanding intersectionality.

When it comes to activists and community organizers, Vancouver is a small city. BLM is one of the city’s few groups who visibly advocate for Black, Trans and Queer folks’ issues. It’s not easy to overlook them. Anybody who has been a community organizer in the past couple of years should know that and should see the value of amplifying those voices. Anybody who doesn’t see the value should not be calling themselves intersectional feminists.

To send out a non-apology saying that you tried your best but didn’t purposely exclude anybody even if it was “perceived” was just an insult. You don’t erase the voices of groups who you are claiming to support. You don’t call for unity when you are complicit in minimizing the very issues that affect people who will be most affected by the Trump administration. There is no place in intersectional feminism for women of colour to be blamed for “dividing” the march.

After WMW organizers finally posted a second statement regarding the apology they had sent to BLM Vancouver, there was a moment of resolve. Finally, the organizers had chosen to listen and really understand the voices of those who were frustrated. Finally, we could take another step towards truly intersectional feminism. But that didn’t last long.

Many commenters continued to claim “I didn’t get an invite and I still marched” or “I saw lots of women of colour there so I don’t get what you’re complaining about” not understanding the importance of BLM’s official representation.

Other community members still rattled on about how this march was not about individuals but rather everybody standing together. “How much do they need to apologize so one group’s feelings don’t get hurt?” they asked, claiming that their decades of activism has taught them not to be divisive but rather to support each other.

Speaking up when you don’t feel that a movement’s mission is truly being fulfilled is not divisive. What’s divisive is the refusal to listen to marginalized groups, and taking pride in doing so. It’s choosing to continue a long-standing history of people who have privilege telling oppressed folks that to get over their pain.

Unity does not mean treating women of colour, Queer and Trans folks as allies of your movement, rather than those who are equally important. Unity does not mean expecting people to stand with you and show solidarity when you are not representing what they believe in.

We don’t get to talk about unity without acknowledging that the feminist movement had its root in the violent oppression of people of colour. We don’t get to ask people to “move forward” and “come together” when we’ve been saying for more than three decades that feminists need to acknowledge its racism problem without seeing results.

We need listen to each other. We need do better.