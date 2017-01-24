Hateful racism lead to Chicago kidnapping and torture tragedy

Loading ... Loading ...

The recent kidnapping and torture of a mentally disabled 18-year-old Caucasian male by four African-American youth sparked outrage and disgust across news and social media networks everywhere. A live-streamed Facebook video depicted the four youth attacking, humiliating and verbally abusing the young white male who has attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and schizophrenia. The victim was tied up, beaten, forced to drink toilet water and kiss the floor. He also sustained cuts to the scalp. A $300 ransom was demanded from the victim’s mother by one of the suspects and, three days after the victim was last seen by his parents, he was found walking outside – bloodied, injured and confused.

According to CNN correspondents, the four convicted suspects – Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper; 18, Brittany Covington, 18 and Tanishia Covington, 24, have each been charged with committing a hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony aggravated kidnapping.

Unfortunately, although the now-convicted suspects can be heard screeching “Fuck Trump!” and “Fuck white people!” in the video, there seemed to be an initial hesitancy from some to call this a hate crime. For example, political strategist Symone Sanders stated the attack was not a hate crime and that “context matters”, but later changed her stance on the issue after the suspects were convicted, declaring that it was a hate crime.

In contrast, American politician and former presidential candidate Newt Gingrich stated on Fox & Friends that, “If this had been done to an African-American by four whites, every liberal in the country would be outraged and there would be no question that it is a hate crime.”*

Still, the act was secretly condemned from all corners of the media. Even President Barack Obama addressed the situation, expressing his dismay with “hate crimes of the despicable sort”.

So why do some not see this as a hate crime? According to some people, it was an act of revenge caused by “built up” or “internalized” racism that created anger in these black individuals due to many years of discrimination they had endured or witnessed their community endure. Some think racism can only be something enacted on minorities by majority populations because of the concept of “oppression” that continuously hinders minorities in an effort to control them.

Nevertheless, people with this perspective don’t condone the actions of the accused – they just believe that this was the product of built up, repressed psychological racism.

Nobody is immune to racism. Hateful behaviour can be imposed on any individual regardless of their race or ethnicity. And we need to see this act for what it is: a racist hate crime that deserves severe condemnation and punishment. Screaming “Fuck white people!” and “Fuck Donald Trump!” are targeted attacks on this man because of his Caucasian race, mentally disabled status and political leanings – all of which are protected under the American constitution.

Heinous acts like this happen because of our distinct upbringings – people learn from and are influenced by their environmental and home settings, including those who teach us how to act and behave. These criminals indicated clearly that they have negative racist views that caused them to commit this despicable act. Regardless of political issues, this is a racist hate crime that should be acknowledged as such and not covered up. Racism is a two-way street – it can and does happen to people from all walks of life.

* Editor’s note: In October 2015 in the state of Idaho, a 19-year-old white football player was charged with brutally raping a black, mentally disabled teammate with a coat hanger. The attacker had also abused the victim during football practices and allegedly forced him to learn a KKK song, among other racist attacks that were cheered on by coaches and teammates. Prosecutors are now claiming that the attack was neither a sex crime nor racially motivated. The attacker will completely avoid jail time – instead, the expected sentence is two to three years of probation because the Deputy Attorney General doesn’t think it’s appropriate for the attacker to suffer the consequences of a sex offender.