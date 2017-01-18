A day in the life of a paper coffee cup

Our obsession with convenience may have a bigger impact than you think

The common disposable paper cup lives in its natural habitat of city sidewalks, landfills and confused recycle bins.

Despite popular belief that paper cups are easily disposable, it takes more than 20 years for the paper part of a cup to decompose. The interior plastic coating ,which makes up five percent of each cup, breaks down into fragments of non-biodegradable plastic.They contaminate the soil and disperse into the environment, causing detrimental effects to organisms. In 2017, this is more important than ever.

Unfortunately, many people who get their beverages in a paper cup don’t even leave the café. When baristas don’t bother to ask if the drink is to stay or to go, the chance to save a paper cup is lost.

In America, 400 million cups are consumed daily. Starbucks alone accounts for approximately four billion cups globally each year. The convenience of paper cups is so appealing that many don’t even consider where their cup ends up. With coffee companies releasing decorative cups every season, we even treat them as an attractive accessory.

According to CBC News, Canadians used an estimated 1.5 billion disposable coffee cups in 2010. That number continues to rise due to the common misconception that “paper” cups are recyclable.

In 2015 and 2016, CBC Marketplace investigated paper cup waste in Toronto, bringing focus to major corporations Starbucks and Tim Horton’s. Despite both companies’ stated commitment to recycling, the vast majority of recycling bags – full of paper cups – at multiple locations were sent to landfill.

Customers aren’t properly informed on how to dispose of the cups, but coffee companies can also be mistaken about what is biodegradable or compostable. Many assume their cups are composed of only paper, even if the interior is still coated with plastic, not knowing that only true plastic alternatives such as corn-based materials are compostable.

The real difficulty with disposing of paper cups lies within the highly bonded plastic and paper. These materials are recycled using different methods but many government-recycling programs do not have the technology yet to separate the bonded paper and plastic.

As Canada’s largest city, Toronto still isn’t able to recycle paper coffee cups through its blue bin government recycling program. They can recycle most plastic lids and cardboard sleeves, but most coffee cups are sent to the landfill. While some private companies and government recycling programs, such as Vancouver’s regional recycling, are using the proper technology to recycle these cups, there is still no international solution to the disposal of the paper cup.

Some governments and municipalities have debated adding a tax on paper cups, similar to what was done in many places with plastic grocery bags. Of course, this prompts backlash from consumers and businesses. It also doesn’t stop the real issue of these cups being sent to landfills and of the complete lack of knowledge from the general public.

Slowly, alternatives to the traditional paper cup are emerging. Frugal Pac is creating plastic moulds separate from paper moulds and Reduce. Reuse. Grow. is making plant-based cups embedded with plant seeds.

In the meantime, any person can make a change by using a reusable travel mug. When you must use a to-go cup, properly dispose of it and share the knowledge of how to do so. In BC, the cup and lid go in the “containers” bin, while paper sleeves go in the “mixed paper” bin.

The next step would be to raise awareness about the issue and let businesses know your standpoint. While many coffee shops, including Starbucks, do offer discounts for customers who bring in their own travel mug, it’s not always advertised.

It is also disappointing that Chartwells doesn’t advertise the possible savings and positive environmental effects of bringing a reusable mug. At our cafeteria and Tim Horton’s locations, students can save 10 cents. At Good Earth Coffeehouse, you’re only charged for a small regardless of the size of your mug.

With businesses and consumers taking measures to mitigate waste, the needed shift from a single-use society to one that’s more conscious of its waste is possible. So bring a large re-usable mug, save your self some money and save a cup from the landfill!