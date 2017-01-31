Creativity in the smartphone era

Loading ... Loading ...

My Friday evening started out like any other university student’s – with a hot cup of tea in hand and a YouTube subscription box filled with the week’s unwatched videos. I scrolled past videos titled “I’m Sorry” and “Update Vlog” knowing they’d lead to 20-minute speeches about not posting often enough and apologies about the lack of makeup or content quality. Instead, I spent the night watching comedy sketches, vlogs and endless makeup tutorials.

We live in a world where it’s incredibly easy to create and share content. But even though technology has made it easier to share our creative work, does it give us time to actually grow as creative people?

Living in the smartphone era has made our day-to-day lives, to a degree, more competitive and stressful. More than ever, artists and media creators feel the pressure to constantly create exciting new content. Then, there’s the added pressure to be instantly successful with audiences.

Modern communication platforms can hold a lot of power over people. Some social media users even pay money to create the illusion of success and popularity, using apps like Get Followers and We Follow to acquire more followers and likes. These apps thrive on the pathetic ways people search for validation online.

The idea of “the more the merrier” controls how we live our lives, including the content we create. Inevitably, artists feel pressured to sacrifice creative control for what we deem as “success”.

Jeffree Starr, one of YouTube’s most popular celebrities, recently recorded a video following the “1000 degree knife” trend, in which users record themselves cutting objects in half to view the inside contents.

Starr reached an incredible total of 3.5 million views and more than 130,000 likes in just a few days, by cutting a $5,000 Chanel bag in half. The video’s success, in terms of popularity and commission made from views, scores high. However, in terms of creativity, it reeks of creative obstruction.

The popularity of trendy videos helps to build larger fan bases, leading to success for the creators in the form of money and admiration, but often at the loss of creative control. The idea of not filming a video because it won’t be trendy or because someone fears of losing followers leads to a stunt in artists’ growth as creative people.

Programs like Statigram display the best times to post on social media according to the times that users are most active. This software can have positive outcomes when it comes to businesses looking to manage their professional online presence, but when the everyday person begins to obsess over not getting enough likes, it’s a problem. How can people truly be creative if their content and lifestyles are based around what will get more likes and look good in photos, just to be validated and held successful to societies standards?

For businesses, posting more online content can lead to more interaction with customers. Businesses lacking online presence get labelled as inconsistent and unreliable. But inactive personal accounts also receive negative judgement from peers.

People make the assumptions that inactive users don’t have “fun enough” lives to post about. In actuality, these users could very well be living a fulfilling lifestyle by society’s standards. Maybe they’re just living in the moment, a way of life that’s been lost over the ages.

The smartphone era means we’re living in a world with no downtime, and our creativity suffers. We’re always engaged, always fixated on our pocket-sized screens that diverge us from boredom, the source of creativity. As an avid digital technology user myself, I find it nearly impossible to turn off the bright light that’s wiping my internal creative hard drive, even now.