Clowndemic spreads across the globe

Loading ... Loading ...

Beginning in late August of this year, the creepy clown sightings as we’ve come to know them began in Greenville, South Carolina, where creepy clowns tried to lure children into the woods. At first, this was thought to be a single scary prank, just a regular hoax. This notion quickly reversed as more reports of creepy clown sightings, clowns luring children into the woods, and crimes committed by creepy clowns rapidly grew.

Sightings across various American states began shaking up civilians nationally, and now they even have been reported throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe. Even though people across the world are now terrified of seeing clowns in their neighbourhood, the only thing we can do is wait for the hype to end.

Theories about the origin of this frightening trend range from a marketing campaign executed to promote the new remake of Stephen King’s It, pranksters having fun and promoting the trend in a desire for attention and popularity, and, as suggested by Steve Robson of Mirror, a creepy “old McDonald’s advert” that inspired the creepy clown sightings.

Dozens of videos depicting pedestrians being chased and intimidated by creepy clowns lurking in the shadows and alleys, or even in plain sight, have generated great unease. On Oct. 13, Swedish police began looking for the “killer clown” responsible for the stabbing of a Swedish teen in Varberg, adding to the terror that has been evoked. To top it off, no one knows how these creepy clown threats, assaults and scares began happening at the same time around the world or whether they are somehow connected.

Critics of this new phenomenon claim that these creepy clown sightings are simply over-exaggerated and done by pranksters in an effort to attain popularity, attention and fun. Threats made by creepy clowns on social media websites such as Facebook and by phone have frequently been hoaxed or thought to be imagined. Many police announcements have stated that these aren’t “real clowns” to encourage civilians to distinguish between people who simply dress up like clowns in an attempt to scare and intimidate people, and the harmless (generally professional) clowns whose aim is to provide happiness, humour, fun and joy to their audiences.

Creepy clown sightings are generally no threat to the public, as the vast majority of these sightings are pranksters wanting a good laugh and fun out of their scary pranks. The last time a clown committed murder was on Dec. 11, 1978, in Chicago, Illinois, when John Wayne Gacy, Jr., otherwise known as “Pogo the Killer Clown”, murdered and sexually assaulted 33 young men and teenaged boys between 1972 and 1978. This horrific incident occurred nearly 38 years ago, and since then, no clown has committed murder.

Professional clowns, however, have been the most impacted by these recent clown sightings and phenomena, and Pam Moody, President-elect of the World Clown Association has stated, “It does frustrate us, because we work very hard at our art form, and we take it very seriously. It brings clowning a bad light as a profession.” Due to fear-mongering, social media, movies like Stephen King’s It depicting clowns as frightening and people who want to deliberately scare people for their own enjoyment, the loathing and fearing of clowns is exacerbated.

This isn’t to say that all creepy clowns are all peaceful pranksters – in fact, some of them may start running after you or even try to physically assault you (in which case run away, do not engage with them, call 911 if necessary and physically defend yourself as a last resort). Realistically, the trend of sightings are being completely exaggerated and blown out of proportion, as the vast majority of clowns, both professional clowns and the creepy prankster clowns we see on the news, intend no harm, and the Clowndemic is most likely just a Halloween horror prank that we should try to ignore.

For now, creepy clown sightings are on the rise and show no sign of ending anytime soon; the best that can be done is to wait for this fad to dissipate and in the meantime treat these creepy clown sightings as a stupid prank rather than an actual threat.