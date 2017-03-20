Student Union Building to live or die by referendum result

Loading ... Loading ...

After nearly four years of discussion, planning and consultation with students, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) has a vision for a three-story SUB that will cost members $10 million. As of right now, CSU President Sacha Fabry, who is not running for re-election as an executive, states that the building’s cost is expected to be covered entirely by the SUB Levy, though there are many other ways Student Unions can raise money for spaces.

At the moment, the CSU has two main spaces, the Maple Building and Members’ Centre. This building would allow the CSU to collapse those two spaces into one, with the three-storey SUB being large enough to administer the services provided by the Members’ Centre and the leisurely setting of Maple. “On the bottom floor, it could include a licensed café, where you grab a beer with your classmates or professors after class. Second floor could be clubs and collective spaces, nap spaces, a general student lounge. Third floor could be the CSU admin office and other service provision office spaces.”

SUB will be built to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold standards, which means it will be one of the most sustainable buildings on campus. LEED Gold is their second highest certification for buildings, behind Platinum. “We also have to consult with local First Nations when we build it, so those are two very unique aspects to the building as well.”

As for the exact location of the SUB, the CSU will need to wait on Capilano University’s official campus plan, before breaking ground. “The University, right now, is working on it’s campus master plan, and [the administration] has one year to finish that off. We are going to be working with them and all the other stakeholders to know what the campus master plan looks like and where the building should go.”

The SUB would be paid for by the proposed increase to the student building levy. Currently, students pay $1.31 per credit, up to a maximum of $13.10 a semester, or 10 credits. The new fee would jump to $4.00 per credit, up to a maximum of 15 credits, with a maximum of $60 paid a semester. Furthermore, the new levy would increase by $1.00 annually, topping out at $8.00 per credit up to a maximum of 15 credits in 2021-22, coming in at a maximum of $120 a semester. According to Fabry, this was done so students who are going to be here for a long time, bear most of SUB’s cost. “It works on an escalating fee model, so those students who are farther away and likeliest to be using the building are going to be paying more of it’s actual price.”

While the CSU is very excited about the prospect of collecting more revenue to fund the building, Fabry believes each of the referendums are relevant to students in different ways. “There’s a little bit of something in each of the questions for all Cap students.”

To find out more about the SUB project, the proposed SUB levy increase, and the CSU General Elections, you can visit csu.bc.ca.