Student Union Building to live or die by referendum result

Recent Posts
Popular Posts
- FROM BOYS TO MEN
November 10, 2014
- JIAN G. VERSUS THE CBC
October 28, 2014
- FVDED IN THE PARK: DAY 2
July 5, 2015
- TYPES OF CAPU STUDENTS
September 24, 2014
- WHAT’S NEW WITH THE CSU?
November 2, 2015
- Content filters create issue for advertisers
March 2, 2016
- MEET YOUR MAKER
November 2, 2015
- FROM BOYS TO MEN
Find us on Facebook
-
Random Posts
- Wiping the slate cleanBetween Mar 24 and 28, Capilano University students underwent a referendum to vote whether or not they were in favour …
- What’s new with the CSU?After a hectic week of elections, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) Board of Directors met on Mar. 18 to discuss …
- Clearing the air on campusTired of holding your breath between Library and Cedar? There might be a solution to that. Many universities across North …
- Bad breadth?If you’ve spent any time at university, you have probably heard one of your peers complain about not wanting to …
- Students circulate petition for collaborative spaceStudents from Capilano University’s flagship illustration and design program are petitioning for a collaborative learning hub on campus. While their …
- HOUSING HURDLESCapilano University’s facilities are expanding but the one thing that the school will not be getting anytime soon is campus …
- Wiping the slate clean