Paul Dangerfield talks leadership at chat live lecture

Loading ... Loading ...

Leadership may be associated with apex positions, but for Capilano University president Paul Dangerfield, emphasizing its importance at all levels of an organization is the key towards creating successful environments.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Dangerfield led a ChatLive discussion surrounding the topic of leadership. Although the program was lightly attended, with no more than 15 students at hand, the CapU president still proved to be engaging and genuinely excited about the opportunity to talk to students about a topic that is significantly important to him.

After a brief backgrounder about himself, Dangerfield quickly delved into a discussion on the changing faces of leadership. He particularly cited the shift in some of the world’s most prominent political positions: singling out the diversity among the likes of Barack Obama, Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau. Afterwards, Dangerfield focused on the importance of creating spaces and opportunities for people of all sorts of backgrounds, genders, orientations and beliefs to become leaders.

Memorably, Dangerfield called out his own privilege and made a point to bring attention to one local CapU leader he truly admires, one of the Filipina employees of Chartwells.

“Leadership is not about what you look like, it’s about what you do,” he said.

For Dangerfield, his ChatLive session stood for more than just a simple talk about leadership, it was also an opportunity to get back in the classroom and interact with students in close quarters.

“I’m a faculty at heart so getting back to the students, getting to spend time with students is critically important and even from a leadership point of view, it helps me reinforce things that we need to do as a society,” he said. “This is where I get my energy from, this is what it’s all about, having these opportunities helps me get through every week when I’m dealing with other things that I have to do.”

One attendant was second year liberal studies student Stephanie Duke. Among the more vocal members of audience, Duke was particularly ecstatic about the subject matter of the ChatLive session.

“Its hard to just learn the aspects of leadership so it’s nice to have someone who can kind of just give you a few tips on how to be a better leader,” she said. “I don’t think many of us are born with outstanding leadership qualities, but its nice to know that there’s hope for some of us.”

Although Duke mildly lamented the small attendance, she was eager to entertain the idea of increasing engagement by having more topics that appeal to a broader range of students.

“I think if there’s interesting topics people will always want to talk about it, so if you start talking about politics, stuff like that, people are just naturally drawn to those topics, so its easy to get a good discussion going.”

ChatLive marked a near end of the week responsibility for Paul Dangerfield. After a busy week, the CapU president admitted that the session might have been the very highlight.

“I love it. Honestly, I’ll probably look back on this very busy week and say this was the best hour of my week.”