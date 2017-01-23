Making sense of the stars inside us

Loading ... Loading ...

One afternoon several years ago while hiking through Deep Cove, Dr. Leonard George of the of the psychology department at Capilano University was brainstorming names for his new lecture series. He recalled a continuing education course on writing poetry and remembered that a simple strategy to improve a line of poetry was to cut the tail off. Capilano University became Capilano Universe, a series of talks given by faculty members each spring semester at public libraries throughout Vancouver for the interest of the community.

Now in its seventh year, faculty members have eagerly signed up to present on topics from their respective fields of interest now through May. George remarked that he must have been doing something right if Capilano Universe has now had more series than Downton Abbey. He believes that the series has been an overall success because of the passion of the presenters. “I made clear that it doesn’t have to be something based on courses that you teach, what it should be is something that you love to share, that you get excited about sharing with other people. So that, I think, is the engine that powers it,” he said, and that’s why he hasn’t run into trouble finding eager presenters yet.

The first of such talks was held at the West Vancouver Memorial Library on Jan. 19, where human kinetics instructor Dr. Jerome Genz spoke on the positive effect of certain health practices on the aging process. The next of eight talks to be given will be what George describes as a musical journey through Spanish and South American history chronicled by music instructor Stephen Boswell at the Lynn Valley Main Library on Feb. 15. Throughout the fall semester, George reviews pitches from faculty members and constructs a series of presentations that will include diverse and interesting topics ranging from the School of Business to Women’s and Gender Studies.

Faculty members are keen to pitch ideas, especially when they are presenting in an area that fascinates them, as long as it doesn’t become too technical. Over the years, George has given many presentations of his own about ancient oracles and modern psychology, as well as his own experience under the tutelage of a medium. That’s the premise of his own talk this year at the Parkgate branch of the North Vancouver District Public Library on Apr. 11. The goal is to host a series of lectures for members of the community at large so new ideas can be shared and discussed, and hopefully enlighten curious audience members.

“Every year what I try and do is create as wide a spectrum of presentations as I can,” said George, “Because it’s supposed to showcase the range of passions that Capilano University faculty have.” This year there is the addition of an on-campus event for the very first time, and in keeping with the theme of libraries, the CapU library will host it. Capilano Universe is co-sponsoring their ante penultimate talk on Apr. 22 with the School of Liberal Studies, the School of Communication, and the Early Childhood Care and Education program. Each of the three faculties will present their research in a graduation showcase.

George is excited for the upcoming talks, remarking that they offer a very diverse range of topics this year. Human and regional geography instructor Kristen McIlveen and sociology instructor Laurel Whitney will be presenting on the experience and education inside of a women’s prison. The two presenters have been vocal about prisoners’ rights for over 25 years, and over the course of the evening, they will examine how sexism and racism affect female inmates. Yoriko Gillard, a Japanese language instructor, will be presenting on how creative practices act as healing aids for human suffering. This comes from her experience surviving the earthquake that destroyed much of northeastern Japan in 2011.

For the full list of lectures, their locations and dates, visit capilanou.ca. All lectures will begin at 7 pm and run until 8:45 pm.