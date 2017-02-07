“Keeping Anger at Bay”: Lessons from Keith Lam of the counseling department

Loading ... Loading ...

Anger is one of the many prominent emotions we express over the course of a lifetime. How we react when we reach our boiling point can appear as bombastic and violent as a volcanic eruption. For some, they would not dare to unleash their rage, for it is a frightening emotion that can potentially cause collateral damage to our surroundings.

Yet if we forcibly contain our anger, it’s just as dangerous, if not reckless like putting a firecracker in a glass jar. As fragile vessels of our emotions, what can we do to prevent ourselves from crumbling under intense emotional stress?

Keith Lam of the counselling department hosted a workshop on anger management on Thursday, Feb. 2. Lam hoped to dispel the myth that anger is bad and therefore must be avoided at all cost. With the help of video clips from Inside Out, Lam was able to demonstrate examples of anger in action. The school counsellor quoted in the workshop session, “Anger is an emotion. It is not good or bad”.

During the seminar, Lam explained that responding to anger is like becoming hungry or exhausted, and that one can take action by eating and sleeping. The problem isn’t feeling the negative emotions, but rather how we respond according to our primitive instincts. In a fight-or-flight scenario, we could either clench our fists and get ready for a physical brawl, or simply storm out the building with livid outrage. Neither of these actions can bring a long-term peaceful resolution, and at times it can even escalate the existing problems that were brought out of aggression.

Anger as an emotion signals an unjust situation. When we are physically, emotionally, and/or psychologically traumatized, we use anger as a means to stand up, to defend ourselves and to find a solution. In a sense, we use anger as a coping mechanism to deal with our lack of control over a situation. It also serves itself as a signal to tell others that we need each other’s help to feel better. In fact, we can develop passive aggressive attitudes and feelings the more we deny our inner turmoil.

“When you don’t let the anger out, it leads to even more anger and eventually [goes] out of control.”

Lam recalled his time as a teenager when his grandmother got angry. However, Lam couldn’t directly lash out against his grandmother, as it is socially disrespectful towards elders in Chinese cultural norms. Even if he felt hurt in the past, Lam started to learn how to work with anger and hopes to divulge his advice to attendants of his workshop. “Express, Redirect, Calm” is the name of Lam’s strategy on dealing with anger.

By addressing what you want and what you feel, you can learn how to develop empathy and understand the other side’s argument. Instead of suppressing anger, use the energy to go outside for a “time-out”. It takes time to regain clarity and composure since it’s unfeasible to stay mad forever. To reach the desired calmness and serenity, we need to focus on the source of anger and then transition to the pleasant soothing sensation. It also helps to notice your breathing and ventilate your steam. In an ideal world, we learn how to channel our anger in productive changes and reforms through our interpersonal interactions.