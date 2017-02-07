IDEA School of Design opens studio doors

Loading ... Loading ...

You won’t find anybody romanticizing the “starving artist” cliche at the IDEA School of Design’s upcoming open studio day. Among many other creative fields, Vancouver’s growing design scene is always in demand of innovative, disciplined new talent. On Saturday, Feb. 25, IDEA will open its doors to give prospective students a taste of what the program has to offer.

“We’re a career program, and we like our grads to hit the ground running with in-demand skills,” said Carol Aitken, IDEA’s department chair and co-coordinator. Those who don’t work in a creative industry might imagine designers as mysteriously nocturnal, all-black-wearing and over-caffeinated beings. In reality, Aitken knows that IDEA’s grads are far from stereotypical. While some have formed start-up companies and freelance practices, others have found employment as in-house designers. Among the list of studios that IDEA grads have worked with are DDB, Lululemon Athletica and Taxi Advertising.

When Aitken first began teaching at CapU, she taught only one design course. Through the years, IDEA’s three-year diploma program has transformed into a four-year bachelor’s degree. Students can now choose to specialize in one of three concentrations: branding, illustration or interactive design.

For the very first time, IDEA is now gearing up for a successful fall semester roll-out of the degree’s fourth and final year. Students entering their fourth year will look forward to a two-month practicum placement in the spring, where they’ll have ample opportunities to flex their creative muscles in a professional setting.

The open studio event will kick off with a keynote speech, and attendees will have the chance to participate in portfolio reviews, studio tours and a drawing session. IDEA instructors, most of whom are currently practicing in the industry, will be prepared to answer questions and give friendly feedback to those who bring their portfolios and sketchbooks.

“Attendees can get a good feel for the program and meet current students,” Aitken said. The activities have been planned so that prospective students can see what life is really like for artists who are successfully admitted to the Bachelor of Design in Visual Communication program.

Current IDEA students can attest to the rigorous curriculum, but it’s well known that the program’s industry focus prepares students to graduate with highly relevant and dynamic skills. In contrast with Emily Carr University’s emphasis on creative expression and artistic theory, IDEA has always focused on making sure their design graduates are prepared to join the workforce as creative professionals.

Students typically spend six hours together in class per day, and with dedicated studio spaces, equipment fees already built into their tuition and resources to help them interact with the industry, they’re well equipped with everything they need to get their feet in the door of any respectable design studio.

“We’re like a family,” Aitken said, describing the program’s nurturing environment. All-day classes ensure that students will get to know each other well and count on each other’s support. It’s this supportive learning environment that has lead to graduates who are highly sought-after at both Vancouver’s top studios and agencies around the world.

Aitken attributes the department’s success to the hard work and dedication of faculty and students, as well as the university’s support and involvement of industry professionals. Predictably, IDEA’s career focus has worked well to put them on the map. With an excellent track record of award-winning students and the ability to adapt swiftly to industry changes, it’s no wonder IDEA has built a strong reputation among local design studios.