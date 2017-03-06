Fight for $15 minimum wage coalition looking to sway students ahead of May provincial vote

Loading ... Loading ...

Chances are, if you are a student in BC, you have or know someone who has earned between minimum wage and $15 per hour. In fact, per provincial statistics and the BC Federation of Labour (BCFED), British Columbians between the ages of 15 and 24 account for only 12 per cent of our population, yet consist of about 21 per cent of those who are earning minimum wage or rates under $15 per hour.

This reality, according BCFED Executive Director Irene Lanzinger has led to more young people struggling to stay in the black and earn an education at the same time. “There are many students working for less than $15 an hour, about 21 per cent or a bit more than a fifth of the low-wage workers in the province,” said Lanzinger. “We all know and have heard about the high cost of post-secondary education these days. Tuition fees have skyrocketed and student debt is out of control, with most students carrying an average of $25,000 annually. Higher wages help students with all those things.”

According to Vice’s guide to student loans, published in Oct. 2015, BC had the worst student loan rates, tied with Ontario. The magazine described them as “god awful.” The reasons for this assessment were broken down in a Feb. 2017 Metro Vancouver article, where it was revealed that, for years, the government charged an additional 2.5 per cent interest on top of the prime rate, which is about 2.7 per cent.

In their pre-election budget, the BC Liberals addressed this discrepancy in relation to what students repay elsewhere in Canada, eliminating the additional percentage on loans and declaring they will only charge prime from now onward. While this change won’t apply to students already repaying interest on previous loans, the reality that BC was, and as of now still has some of the most expensive student loan rates in the country is why many groups, such as the BC Federation of Students, have thrown their support behind the Fight for 15 campaign.

As for what has contributed to students taking on more debt in the first place, the BCFED cites the doubling of tuition fees since 2002, and the elimination of provincial grants in 2003, as some of the main reasons why a higher wage is needed to help students borrow less for university.

While Lanzinger believes the Fight for $15 campaign is especially relevant to students, enacting poverty reduction plan is key, so workers both young and old can earn a living wage in Canada’s most expensive city. “This is really a part of bigger issues I talk about when I’m campaigning for the minimum wage increase. There’s a quarter of the working population in BC, 500,000 people, working for less than $15 an hour,” said Lanzinger. “Those workers span all demographics. Students are a piece of the poverty problem we have in British Columbia. We need a poverty reduction plan, which includes a number of elements, such as an increase to the minimum wage that would lift hundreds of thousands of people above the poverty line.”

Though post-secondary education generally yields higher incomes in the middle and later stages of one’s career, her organization believes as many as 53 per cent of people earning less than $15 per hour in BC surprisingly have college or university credentials, something that is unacceptable to Lanzinger. “The stats really show that you will have a chance at a higher paying job if you earn post-secondary education,” said Lanzinger. “But the fact is that many people who have earned a post-secondary degree are working for less than $15 an hour, and that’s quite shocking. You’ve paid a lot of money for an education, you probably have significant student debt, you’ve studied hard to get your qualification and you’re still working for a poverty wage. That’s just not fair.”

So far, the adoption of a poverty reduction plan and $15 minimum wage is something that has been endorsed by notable political leaders such as NDP Leader John Horgan, Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson and Grand Chief Philip Stewart of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs. Organizations that are endorsing the BCFED’s calls include the Health Officers of BC, the United Way of Vancouver and the BC Teachers Federation, among many others.

The debate around increasing the minimum wage to $15 is one that has not only polarized progressives and free-enterprise advocates in BC, but the entire West Coast, from Hawaii to Seattle. While supporters of the increase view it as existential for the working poor, it is also political and could become a ballot box issue for many when British Columbians choose their next government on May 9.