Earthworks ‘mobilizes’ local green groups so community can bring fight to Clark and fossil fuels lobby

On Jan. 18, EarthWorks hosted a double event with the goal of connecting students who are interested in environmental activism with local organizations. From 4 to 7 pm in the Birch Cafeteria, a wide variety of non-profit organizations and community groups provided students with information on their missions and activities, ranging from environmental advocacy and recycling programs, to conservation and wildlife research.

This first part of the event, dubbed “Mobilizing Resources,” is hosted annually by EarthWorks to connect students interested in doing more to protect the environment with groups working on the ground.

From 7 to 8 pm, noted environmental activist and policy expert Tzeporah Berman then spoke on the current state of politics, the gains that have been made here in Canada in the last couple of years and the importance of positivity in the environmental movement.

The presence of someone so highly regarded in the environmental community at Capilano University can be attributed to the hardworking EarthWorks team, specifically Tessa Janzen of the Outdoor Recreation Management program. As the EarthWorks student, she, along with EarthWorks faculty members, organizes educational programming about the environment for the benefit of the CapU community.

“It’s [a way] you can get involved,” said EarthWorks faculty member and Geography instructor Cheryl Schreader.

“Yes, it’s a good way to know who’s doing what,” added Marja de Jong Westman, who teaches Biology and is also a part of EarthWorks. “One thing I keep hearing from the students and groups that have attended Mobilizing Resources is that these groups need more young people to help.”

Throughout the networking event, students from biology, geography, and environmental studies courses, as well as many other programs, listened to elevator pitches on why they should volunteer with some of the organizations.

Representatives in attendance included Force of Nature, Cool North Shore, Capilano University Environmental Justice Collective, Dogwood Initiative, Wild Research, Lighthouse Park Preservation Society, North Shore Black Bear Society, the BC chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, the Nature Trust, Echo Ecological Society, and Green Chair Recycling.

After students had a chance to network with the different groups present, attendees flocked to the BlueShore Centre to hear Tzeporah Berman speak. A shift from the residual “doom and gloom” feeling inevitably felt after hearing facts about the impending climate crisis, Berman astutely opined about how the environmental movement as a whole has spent too much time pointing fingers and not enough time creating a common understanding.

She referred to this as trying to weave a ‘forgiveness narrative’ – the idea that those contributing to climate change (from oil patch workers to the average citizen) should be forgiven for not knowing how their past actions hurt the environment, so we can collectively look to the future and come together as one.

Berman also took time to point out the gains made in Canada since the last federal election in 2015, and in Alberta since their last provincial election in 2015. Recognizing that former prime minister Stephen Harper did irreparable damage to Canada and put us behind in addressing the long-term threat of climate change, she ironically thanked him for embodying that threat and sparking a dialogue.

Referring to “moments in history where our governments fail us,” Berman urged attendees to keep up the pressure on politicians, specifically Justin Trudeau, Christy Clark and Rachel Notley. She recommends googling Oil Change International (OCI) to track the actions of different politicians in relation to their handling of fossil fuels. OCI is determined to expose the influence of oil industry money in politics, and how it affects the votes of specific politicians.

The organization regularly publishes information on which companies donated what amount to which politicians, and how those politicians subsequently voted on energy and environmental legislation.

As she concluded her speech, Berman acknowledged the overwhelming feeling of powerlessness that can afflict those fighting for change. “Courage is contagious. It’s such an important time in history to step up and organize, and it’s a critical year for British Columbia. What we will do in the next decade will decide our future.

It’s easy to get involved. Action is the antidote to despair.

Tzeporah Berman

After starting out as an organizer demonstrating a logging blockade in Clayoquot Sound, BC, Berman went from activist to academic and graduated with a Masters in Environmental Studies from the University of Toronto. She is now an Adjunct Professor of Environmental Studies at York University.

She was co-Director of Greenpeace International’s Global Climate and Energy Program; she also co-founded ForestEthics, which works to change corporate policy and government law in the US and Canada, and co-founded PowerUp Canada.

As the recipient of numerous accolades, titles, an honorary degree from UBC, and featured expert in Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental documentary 11th Hour, it’s no secret why those who attended, including CapU President Paul Dangerfield, described Berman’s visit as a big deal. This was evidenced by the wide array of students, faculty and community members in attendance. Everybody in the room, young and old, faculty or student, listed in reverence, in part because of Berman’s relationship to our own political environment. Coming from an activist background, she was appointed by Premier Christy Clark to the BC Green Energy Task Force in 2009, and the BC Climate Leadership Team in 2012.

The next EarthWorks event will be a screening of the film The Perfect State, with co-producer Rob Butler on hand to answer questions. It will be shown January 30 at 7:00 pm in the BOSA Theatre.