Who decides if the university closes due to winter weather?

Current winter weather conditions may be rainy and warmer for the time being, but with winter running until late March it is not unconceivable that the university may be closed due to unforeseen wintery weather. The Vancouver winter of 2016-17 has seen weather irregularities thanks in part to large quantities of snow and subsequent layers of ice due to vehicles. Widespread ice can lead to dangerous conditions on roads, making it difficult for cars to commute and people to walk up to and around campus. Tremendous snow levels also hamper bus movement, preventing the normal flow of students and employees to CapU on time. As long as the current weather conditions continue and the temperatures do not dip, Capilano University will most likely remain open.

According to CapU’s senior communications advisor, Cheryl Rossi, it is president Paul Dangerfield who decides whether or not the University remains open during dangerous winter weather. “The president decides if campus, traffic, and transit conditions are too unsafe to open the university,” stated Rossi. “When it appears that members of our community won’t be able to reach or navigate the campus safely, the decision is made to close the campus.”

Closure information can be found on the CapU website and CapUSafe app. The university stays open unless a closure message is shown on the homepage. The university’s two social media accounts, Facebook and Twitter, are reliable, though secondary in regards to university closure information. If you don’t have Internet, you can listen to local radio and/or television news stations for the latest updates as well.

As for when the choice to close the university is made, you should know by the time you wake up that morning. “A decision about whether to close Capilano University is made at 6 am by assessing weather conditions and their impact on traffic and campus operations (i.e. a power outage),” Rossi explained. “Taking into account forecasted weather conditions, the state of availability of the institution is reported to Communications & Marketing and IT departments by 6:30 am.”

From that point onward, conditions will be monitored throughout day, local media will be notified and Capilano’s social media accounts will be updated accordingly.

As Kevin Griffin of the Vancouver Sun recently stated in a January article regarding our short-term weather, “The Arctic front that brought sub-zero temperatures to Metro Vancouver has beat a retreat and shows no sign of showing its freezing face anytime soon.”

The winter weather will continue to become rainier, milder, and less chilly, further decreasing the chances of a university closure due to winter weather conditions. CapU is expected to remain open as long as current weather conditions continue and the temperature does not drop.

Editor’s note: After a Feb. 21 revision of its Winter Weather Procedures, CapU is no longer advising students to call the Information Centre number for information during cases of inclement weather. This is a correction to an earlier version of this article.