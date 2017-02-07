CSU: Capilano’s policy on sexual violence and misconduct ready for student consultation

Loading ... Loading ...

On Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) Members’ Centre, representatives from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Sexual Violence and Misconduct will present the policy they’ve spent the last three months developing to students for consultation. According to Women’s Liaison and Senate Student Representative Emily Solomon, the consultation will consist of a discussion regarding the language in it, review the policies and share their thoughts about them with the university.

“The [consultation] is going to be about providing a context of what sexual violence and misconduct means, such as even giving them an overview of what consent is and why it is important to have,” said Solomon, who is the CSU’s envoy to the aforementioned committee. “Then we will have a workshop on best practices for being survivor-centric on campus and making sure we’re empowering survivors. At the end, we will have the administration from the University discuss how to interpret these policies and procedures and how to provide feedback to the university afterwards.”

After coming together last November to sign a statement pledging to develop a specific policy regarding sexual violence and misconduct as mandated by provincial legislation passed earlier that year, the Presidential Advisory Committee on the matter, comprised of members from all stakeholder groups on campus, have delivered on that intent and is ready to put the policy to students for consultation this week.

Background

Between September 2015 and May 2016, concern regarding highly publicized incidences of sexual violence at UBC, and the lack of reliable data about similar crimes at other institutions began to dominate headlines. This scrutiny led to pressure being put on the Liberal government to act on this file and demand that institutions not only do more to prevent this violence, but study it too, so actions and policies can be tracked for performance.

Notably leading the charge on this front was BC Green Party leader Dr. Andrew Weaver, whose private members bill provided the framework by which the government would craft their legislation.

“Organizations like the Alliance of BC Students and the Capilano Students’ Union have been lobbying for years for the provincial government to have a policy saying universities have to do something to address sexual violence,” said Solomon.

Widespread support at Capilano

Support for Bill C-23, as it is known, and the subsequent response to it from each of the campus’ four stakeholder groups has been resolutely positive, as demonstrated in the joint statement signed last November.

For Solomon, getting to this point has been reassuring, after spending so many years pushing for progress on the implementation of concrete sexual violence policies at universities. “The greatest feeling is relief. In a way, it’s validating to see the issues we’ve experienced and advocated for have finally been addressed after years of being systematically told the sexual violence on campuses didn’t exist or wasn’t really there,” said Solomon. “By universities addressing it and taking the issue of sexual violence as seriously as has they have, it’s been such a relief to see how passionate President [Dangerfield] is, and how dedicated the committee has been.”

President of the Capilano Faculty Association (CFA), Brent Calvert, is also proud of the support that was shown to the initiative by his teaching colleagues, and the diligent work the committee has put in with regards to developing multiple drafts for the policy that is now ready to for input from the wider university community.

“The opportunity for all groups across the Capilano University community to provide input on a policy addressing awareness, prevention, reporting procedures and support for survivors, is a welcome change in operations at Capilano,” said Calvert. “Committee faculty representatives have played an active role in getting the policy ready for broader campus consultation.”

The last possible date for all of BC’s universities and CapU to implement policies on sexual violence and misconduct is on or before May 18 2017, a deadline the institution could reach with weeks to spare.