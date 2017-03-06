Creating Connections is back with more industries attending than ever before

Loading ... Loading ...

On Thursday, Mar. 9, the Capilano University School of Business will be hosting its annual networking soiree for students, known as Creating Connections. The purpose of the event, as described in its name, is to connect students with potential employers and professionals who are in their field. Many of the industry representatives in attendance are also CapU alumni, and work for all kinds of firms, from large, to boutique. The event will take place at the Pinnacle Hotel near Lonsdale Quay from 5:30 pm to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker will be David Katz, founder of the Plastic Bank. Katz has previously been named Entrepreneur’s Organization Global Citizen of the Year. “Creating Connections is a School of Business event that allows students to network with industry and alumni, and create long lasting connections with professionals in their preferred sector,” said Sogol Khadivi, a fourth-year business student and Creating Connections organizer. “Students who attend are able to build and expand on their network. After you graduate, it is all about who you know, in addition to your education and experience.”

Creating Connections was first hosted in 2006 as a forum for business professionals and firms to connect with recent and future CapU business graduates. Since then, the program has gone on to be hosted 11 more times. Originally, Creating Connections was primarily tailored to students pursuing careers in accounting and finance. However, this year’s event will feature industry representatives from all of the School of Business’s streams, so as to make it accessible and useful to as many students as possible.

“All the business sectors taught as streams in the School of Business will be there, including the big ones, such as finance and accounting,” said Khadivi. “New to the event this year is having more representatives from the marketing and human resources sectors. We wanted to provide an opportunity for all students in the School of Business to attend.”

This year’s list of industry attendees is quite diverse, with established names in media, banking, accounting, as well as business advocacy groups, such as Chambers of Commerce, all sending representatives to the event. Notably, KPMG, the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, Press Reader and the Insurance Corporation of BC will have a presence at the event.

As for who should attend Creating Connections, while it is of most benefit to those nearing graduation, Khadivi believes it is never too early to begin networking and gaining perspective from professionals in your desired sector or role. “This event is geared towards third and fourth-year students, but we are not going to stop eager first or second-year students from attending,” said Khadivi. “The earlier the better, as the relationships you make today are going to impact your future.”