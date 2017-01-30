Code of conduct draft ready for community consultation

Loading ... Loading ...

On Jan, 23, Capilano University’s Student Affairs office released a draft of the Student Code of Conduct, a document which is to replace the existing Student Behaviour Policy. Student Affairs Officer Chad Johnstone initially described the Student Behaviour Policy as being more punitive in nature, and the goal was to re-orient the policy to serve as a guide for providing correctional services.

In April 2016, the BC government mandated that public post-secondary institutions throughout the province develop policies addressing sexual violence and misconduct on campuses. While that policy is still in the process of being drafted, CapU took the opportunity to review its existing misconduct policies, which include the Student Behaviour and Cheating and Plagiarism policies.

The current model of the Student Behaviour Policy, which addresses unsafe or disruptive behaviours exhibited on campus, was last reviewed in 2013. After examining the policies of other institutions throughout BC, CapU came to the conclusion that the existing policy was outdated due to the lack of opportunities for student development and alternative resolutions. The University is looking for student feedback on the proposed changes, which can be submitted up until Feb. 6.

The changes outlined in the policy update include the addition of new sanctions that can better address the varying degrees of misconduct. Among them is a collaborative sanctioning process, which would address minor instances of misconduct and give students the chance to learn from their mistakes in a group setting rather than receiving formal punishment.

“We’ve reviewed what a lot of other institutions are doing, [and] there really needs to be an opportunity for learning and growth for students to participate in process,” said Johnstone. “So rather than having the option to let a student off with a warning or taking a punitive action against the student, this gives us the opportunity to ensure that a student who participates in our process is walking away having learned something.”

A student conduct board has also been recommended to handle cases of misconduct that can’t be resolved through collaborative sanctioning. Misconduct cases will be recommended to the conduct board when a student is unwilling or unable to reach a resolution through the collaborative sanctioning process or has repeatedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The increased severity of the misconduct may also speed up the referral to a conduct board.

Another process has been recommended that would allow cases of misconduct to be investigated externally. The Student Affairs Officer will investigate most cases of misconduct, but in sensitive cases, an external investigator may be appointed to the case.

If under formal investigation, the respondent will be notified and receive a chance to respond to the allegations against them. There are avenues for students to submit appeals as well. There is an existing appeals process for students to apply for a review of their misconduct case outlined in the Student Behaviour Policy. Currently, the appeals process required the vice president Academic and Provost to form a panel to handle the case.

The proposed change is that it be placed in the hands of the Senate Student Appeals Committee, which meets on a regular basis and would speed up the appeals process.

All feedback submitted by the CapU community before the Feb. 6 deadline will be reviewed, and the final policy will take effect in May 2017.

“I think the key piece at the end of the day is that it has been staff members writing the policy, and so if we’re looking to have a student-centred policy in place, we really want to make sure we’re getting that student feedback,” said Johnstone.

Members of the Capilano Students’ Union have been engaged in providing feedback, but ultimately the policy changes will affect all students, and therefore all student voices matter.

Feedback can be submitted through CapU’s website at Capilanou.ca/New-Student-Code-of-Conduct.html. To submit questions or comments about the policy updates, email studentaffairs@capilanou.ca.