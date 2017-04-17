CapU instructor to speak at NASA

Loading ... Loading ...

Ryan Knighton writes because most people assume a blind man can’t, but he sees it differently. Instead, the internationally acclaimed author and Capilano University creative writing instructor writes because he can put a unique spin on his interpretation of his surroundings, which has brought him speaking arrangements around the world and literary award nominations for his numerous titles, and now a chance to speak to a crowd at NASA.

On Tuesday, Apr. 18, Knighton is due to speak at the Goddard Space Flight Centre (GSFC) in Greenbelt, Maryland – a space research laboratory and NASA’s first space flight centre. Provided with the knowledge that he’ll be speaking about diversity in the workplace, his speech entitled Nothing to See Here: Some Thoughts on Blindness and Diversity, hints to his own experience teaching at CapU where technological developments have made it easier for him and others to work. Knighton expressed his relief that he won’t have to tailor his speech to his audience. “It’s not about space, thank God, because I would have nothing to tell them,” he joked. “You have the weight of an organization like NASA in front of you [and] I think the impulse is to try and speak to them on their terms and in their sort of arena of interest. But they were pretty adamant that they just wanted [me] to do what I normally do and talk about what I’m interested in.”

Knighton was hired to teach creative writing at CapU, then Capilano College, in 1998, only a few years before he went blind. Even though his future was thrown into question, the college told him that they’d figure it out together, and he’s been with the institution ever since. He is adamant that if he hadn’t gone blind, he never would have become a writer. “I just tell stories, it’s what I do,” he laughed. Specifically, he tells stories about his work as a travel writer, which has taken him around the world and back again. “I became a travel writer because it’s exactly the kind of thing that my body doesn’t want me to do,” he said. “It’s the hardest thing in the world for me to do, so that’s what I go and do.”

Gallivanting across the globe, Knighton can revive an experience that countless others have already written into the ground with his fresh and humorous way of looking at the world. His next book chronicles his travel misadventures, entitled Nothing to See Here: Around the world in Four Senses. Previously, he was the feature of a 2008 documentary, As Slow As Possible, and authored Cockeyed, his memoir of going blind as an adult, which is currently being developed into a screenplay.

Knighton’s coveted invitation to speak to NASA’s space agency staff for their Exploring Leadership Colloquium came after he was heard on the popular podcast, This American Life, in 2012. Other Colloquiums hosted by the GSFC support sciences, systems engineering and information science and technology. The Exploring Leadership Colloquium is unique in its diversity of speakers, having included symphony conductors, IMAX cinematographers and now a creative writing instructor.

Most of Knighton’s time is consumed by his writing, which was recently nominated for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour and Evergreen Prize. He teaches only part-time at CapU, and explained that he likes to immerse himself in the classroom from time to time to check in on the fundamentals of writing. “I think one of the best gifts you can have as a writer is [being] given a constraint. Blindness, in my case, created a box inside which I could work, and in that way it became less of an obstacle, it became a tool,” he observed. Following his speech this Tuesday, Knighton will be given a tailored tour of the GSFC, which has remained, for him, a mystery up until now, but will likely provide him with plenty of stories to tell in the future.