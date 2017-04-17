CapU instructor to speak at NASA

Recent Posts
Popular Posts
- FROM BOYS TO MEN
November 10, 2014
- JIAN G. VERSUS THE CBC
October 28, 2014
- FVDED IN THE PARK: DAY 2
July 5, 2015
- TYPES OF CAPU STUDENTS
September 24, 2014
- WHAT’S NEW WITH THE CSU?
November 2, 2015
- Content filters create issue for advertisers
March 2, 2016
- MEET YOUR MAKER
November 2, 2015
- FROM BOYS TO MEN
Find us on Facebook
-
Random Posts
- From Capilano to Washington: Students take part in women’s march to resist Trump’s assault on rightsIn a demonstration staged around the world, from America to Antarctica, Capilano University students sent their message to Trump, and …
- WHAT’S NEW WITH THE CSU?On Sept. 17, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) held its board of directors meeting. Jessica Lar-Son gave a presentation to …
- First Nations firstLocated along the Burrard Inlet within Deep Cove, North Vancouver, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation (TWN) is a small First Nations community …
- Top-ranked Blues have nowhere to go but upNearly a quarter of the way into the season, the Capilano Blues Men’s Basketball team is tied in first place …
- KICKING IT TO HIGH GEARCapilano Blues men’s soccer team is headed to Nationals. On Oct. 30, the team captured gold at the Pacific Western …
- INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKESIt’s hard to put into such a small amount of words how sensational my study abroad experience in Vancouver has …
- From Capilano to Washington: Students take part in women’s march to resist Trump’s assault on rights