How Capilano’s president is using campus feedback to address university’s challenges

It’s hard to believe it has been just over three months since Capilano University swore in its third president, Paul Dangerfield.

During his tenure, issues such as housing, transit, sexual violence and misconduct, as well as sustainability and declining enrolment have been cast into the light and designated as priorities for Dangerfield, the administration and the wider CapU community as a whole. Familiarizing himself with the campus and its many faces has been the biggest highlight for Dangerfield so far.

“Every day I have the opportunity to meet a lot of interesting people – it’s one of the benefits of this job, whether I’m meeting students, faculty, staff or some of the managers here,” said Dangerfield. “Just getting to know the entire community and every corner of the university — I walk about all the time, pop my head into classrooms, go to the Sportsplex and watch games, go the theatre and watch performances. There’s always something to do.”

As with when he first started, building relationships and understanding the needs of the different stakeholders on campus remains paramount for Dangerfield, something he’s managed to focus into a long-term vision for the university. “Building relationships and getting the operating plan going. We’ve been putting together what I call an operating plan. A plan about where we want to go in the future,” said Dangerfield.

“We’ve actually engaged the entire university community and asked, ‘What are the things that are most important to you? What are the priorities? What do you want to achieve this year, and in the coming years?’ Getting them to put that down into a plan and use that to inform our priorities for next year, and the resources we’re going to allocate to them.”

Among the biggest changes to happen under Dangerfield’s stewardship include CapU’s brand refresh, which was unveiled last fall. The new logo features odes to the Indigenous history of the university and the unceded land it sits on, something Dangerfield is proud of. “It’s a very bold, exciting logo that obviously reflects the history of the university and our important relationship with Coast Salish peoples.”

Dangerfield also sees the new brand as an opportunity to garner new attention and hopefully turn glances into applications. “I really see the brand refresh — launching the new logo is an opportunity to rally the university and the community here on the North Shore as we look at the university’s future, said Dangerfield. “It’s also a great platform for us to have those conversations about where we want to go in the future and bring attention to the university because we’ve got some pretty exceptional programs here.”

Dangerfield, who was spotted at Earthworks’ networking event and evening lecture last week, is also happy to be leading a university that is renowned for its efforts in promoting sustainability. Last semester, CapU received an award for reducing its greenhouse gasses, an accomplishment Dangerfield is ready to build on.

“As for lowering greenhouse gasses, I think it reflects the work, that groups like Earthworks, both on the employee and student end, have been really engaged and committed to sustainability initiatives,” he said. “I’m proud of the work that’s been done, but I’m excited that we already have this culture where [sustainability] is important as we look at the future of the university and our goals and have a core group that can lead us there.”

All in on Campus Housing and Transit

One of the lasting and perhaps unanswered questions by Dangerfield’s predecessor was about Dr. Kris Bulcroft’s position on campus housing and what actions she would take to make it happen.

Although the creation of housing in CapU is still a question mark, it has been made clear that the administration views it as a key priority and a catalyst to growing the institution. “What’s really made me feel hopeful, I think, is that through initiatives that have been started by the CSU to bring attention to all levels of government and into community, and then the work the administration has been able to do over the last couple months talking with the municipalities, I think there’s now a significantly better awareness about how important housing is,” he said.

For Dangerfield, any housing that does get built won’t solely be for students, but for other members of the university community who could benefit from living at CapU too. “I’ve been championing housing, not only for students, but for employees too, because they have to cross those two bridges and we have many new employees who are in the same situations as our students.”

While housing has taken much of the spotlight in recent months, Dangerfield believes the issue is closely related to transportation, as traffic concerns and projections claiming gridlock will only intensify, and result in many demanding residences to relieve commute times. “Hand-in-hand with the housing initiative is also addressing transit too, because the two are connected,” said Dangerfield. “So what housing has actually done is generated a really good dialogue about transit and we are now at the table with municipalities in the North Shore to be a part of those solutions. It’s been really exciting. We’ve got a ton of work to do on housing and transit, but we are now a part of the group advocating for both of those things.”

Too many solutions to declining enrolment challenge

Though the issues facing CapU are few and quite clear, solutions to problems such as declining domestic enrolment couldn’t be more plenty, ideas Dangerfield is revelling in. “I think one of the biggest challenges for people who are in my position is that there are always too many good ideas. When we went out to the community with the operating plan, we asked for people’s input and got a lot of fantastic ideas, with problems being identified as well,” said Dangerfield. “The biggest challenge going forward is that we don’t want to ignore those opportunities and challenges, so we’ve got to find ways to acknowledge them and keep them on the back burner per se, then find ways to bring them to the forefront.”

While Dangerfield is committed to increasing academic options at CapU, including reworking the core curriculum to feature Aboriginal education components for all students, he is confident enrolment will pick up because the qualities of our existing programs speak for themselves. “For domestic students, we’re hoping the brand will create the awareness. We have 12 amazing degrees here that are all known,” said Dangerfield. “Many are some of the best in the world, including jazz, early childhood education and paralegal. So, what we have to do is get the word out there to domestic students and support them once they’re here.”

According to the Ministry of Advanced Education, in 2012 CapU had 8,525 domestic students. Last year, the university had 6,635 domestic students, a 23 per cent drop. While surrounding institutions similar to CapU in size and scope, such as Douglas College, Langara College, and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, have seen slight drops in enrolment, none have seen their head counts fall by more than five per cent.

With that said, better transportation now and housing some years down the road could be what the university needs to increase its student population once again.