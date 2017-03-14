A refreshing change

Loading ... Loading ...

You may have noticed that capilanou.ca is looking a little different these days.

Capilano University IT Services and Communications and Marketing Department have collaborated to implement a site-wide “refresh.” This is mainly to integrate the new Capilano logo and brand into the university website. However, the refresh also involves updating fonts, colours, and creating a seamless and uniform look. The blue of not so long ago was replaced with white to emphasize the colourful new logo.

According to Teodora Dotzeva, manager of web & instructional technologies with IT Services, the white also “makes Capilano University’s website look more modern, fresh and airy.”

One major element of the refresh has been reducing graphic text in the website and replacing it with HTML. Graphic text is simply text that reads to computers as an image rather than words. This translates to less readability for both users and search engines such as Google. Google searches websites for their HTML text content and cannot read graphic text. Adding more html text will allow Google and other search engines to have more information and thus the Capilano University website will be higher on the top search pages, making it easier to find for prospective students and interested sources alike.

Students may notice a few inconsistencies in different sections of the site, specifically the career portal for potential employees. Denise Corcoran of the Communications & Marketing Department explains that this is because those sections are hosted on a different server that is outside of the Department’s control. They have contacted the hosts to get those sections updated, but it will likely take a little more time. The refresh is set to be completed by September 2017.

Student opinion seems to be split regarding the new look.

“It seems really bland now with all the white on the site,” said Laura Melczer, a second year Communications student.

“Everything looks a little cleaner and a little more modern,” said, John Tabbernor, also a second year Communications student. However, both students voiced their concern that the website itself hasn’t substantially changed and that more material updates would be appreciated. Teodora is working to clarify the confusion around the refresh, emphasizing that it is simply a stepping stone to a full redesign which deals with the actual inner workings of the website.

While the refresh is a relatively small project in programming terms, the redesign is quite large and involves consulting both external and internal stakeholders. The redesign will also include significant changes to major sections of the Capilano University website. Sections such as the CapU Library, the University Intranet, and Moodle. The redesign will also be dealing with more complicated aspects of the website – components such as better navigation, interactivity, accessibility and social media integration will be analyzed and improved. Students will be consulted by beta testing the new updates to ensure the website is running up to user standards.

The full redesign will also largely focus on a more mobile-friendly interface to be more compatible with student lifestyle. Many students rely heavily on smartphones for quick web searches between classes and the current website can be frustratingly limited in the mobile capacity. Additionally a new photojournalist has been hired and will be responsible for including more photos and videos to the redesigned website. The projected finish date for the redesign is 2018, but it will depend on many factors.

Dotzeva and Corcoran both stressed how much work, collaboration and communication is going into these projects. “Honest communication means we can fix that actual problems,” said Teodora, which is why student testing and consultations are being prioritized.

With all these major changes in the works and all the people involved in the redesign, the student body can expect a hefty overhaul come Fall 2018. Both the IT and Marketing departments acknowledge that there is a lot of work to be done, but Corcoran is confident things will go as planned.

“It’s going to just get better.”