To Joey, with love

November 5, 2008

Dear Vice-president elect Joe Biden,

What an exhilarating time to be alive. With you and President-elect Obama heading to the White House soon, the message of HOPE above all else has been embedded into the American fabric.

People are vibrating with optimism as the election fever climaxes all over this country. If I can sheepishly admit, I’m just as tickled as the rest of the country. The anticipation of you entering the (preferably my) oval office pulses through me with such vigour, I can hardly sleep.

Listen to me gush to a man I have yet to physically meet. My mother would call this slightly desperate, and it might be. It is also needed. I need you to know how excited your rise to second-highest office in the first world makes me.

I will be watching in eager anticipation of what you will achieve.

Yours in dramatic fashion,

A vibrating American

March 3, 2009

Dear Joe,

Do you prefer Joe, Joseph or Joey? Personally, I prefer Joey, because it makes it sound friendlier. And let’s face it, you are the political version of Joey from Friends. That’s where two per cent of your votes came from – people who wanted to see Joey Tribbiani as Veep.

What does President Obama call you? I bet he calls you Joey as well, because you guys seem like the best of friends. I saw the way he looked at you at the State of the Union address. That’s a look normally reserved for intimate lovers or best friends. If you looked at me that way, all my orgasms would come at once, and I would be the most satisfied woman in America.

I read in the news that you compare yourself to a basketball player “who does a bunch of things that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.” That’s such an articulate way to explain what you do and who you support. It’s like you’re Obama’s favourite sports bra – the one he wears everyday because it makes him feel sexier and more confident, two things vital to a healthy presidency.

I must admit, Joey, my affection for you has been undying. I have tried to move on from my attraction to you by online dating, but I set profile to search for men in your age range and will only talk to them if they share one attribute with you. It has made for a rather bleak love life. It does illustrate my appreciation for you: formidable, unique and lonely.

Yours in my romantic dreams,

A political groupie

May 31, 2012

Dearest Joey,

You were in the news quite a bit this week, which prompted me to write to you. I haven’t written you in so long, as I was waiting for a response to my other letters. When a woman exposes herself to her ideal lover in such a bare way the polite thing to do is to return her desires. But alas, Joey, you prove to be more difficult to impress than my prom date.

First, it’s official – you’re on the ticket for President Obama’s re-election campaign. There were rumours you would be replaced by Hillary Clinton, but Obama wanted you, which proves that the president and I have more in common than just a desire for universal health care. We both want you, but I bet our desires differ when the doors close.

Secondly, you announced your support for same-sex unions, and without the blessing of the rest of the administration. From what the news reported, some staffers were upset you spoke out, as it derailed plans for Obama to announce it first, later in the year. But you, you have gumption and know it’s important to stand on the right side of this issue. People loving people – it’s one of the reasons I love you. Just when I thought I could get over you, you go and do something that makes me want to be a character in a rom-com. You make masturbation easy.

Yours in what is now desperation,

A damsel waiting for her knight

March 1, 2016

Dearest Joey,

Your appearance at last night’s Academy Awards made my heart and clitoris swell. You have become the political beacon of hope for survivors of sexual assault, an American epidemic. It is ironic when I’m applauding you for your stance on sexual assault when my letters may appear to suggest I would do that to you. Please don’t think of it as sexual assault but as a strong love that I cannot contain. Believe me, I have tried, and my shrink bill has been staggering over the past eight years. I now understand the unrequited love that has kept artists, lovers, musicians and Katherine Heigl employed for years. It is very real.

With the presidential race heating up and your time in the White House winding down, I might have some reprieve from my undying lust for you. There is an animal magnetism to you that I cannot, and do not, want to understand. I just want to enjoy it. Other high-profile politicians have had affairs during their time in the White House. Hell, Warren Harding fathered an illegitimate child when he was President.

If they can do it, and come away for the better, why won’t you try? My shrink says this is a bad way to think. I tell her my bad way of thinking keeps her employed. So, if nothing else, my love for you has done some good – it keeps food on my shrink’s table.

Yours in yearing desire,

The Kristen Stewart to your Robert Pattinson

January 20, 2017

Dearest Joey,

It’s over. Your time as Veep has come to it’s climatic end, with the exact opposite of hope being inaugurated as president. It’s paradoxical that the men taking control of the White House make my lady bits recoil in fear when you and former president Obama made them dance with joy. Thank you for that.

After the election, you became an Internet sensation, with a plethora of memes celebrating your boyish ways. It felt for the first time that the rest of America was beginning to realize what I knew all along – you are the best one. They fell in love with you, but remember who loved you first. It was, and always will be, yours truly.

Over your eight years, I have written you a total of 417 letters, all professing my love. It pains me to tell you this will be the last time I write you, the last time I tell you how I feel, the last time I will sexually harass you with words. After America voted in a reality TV star with a penchant for sexual assault, I realized my literary advances on you might not have been welcomed and I never stopped to realize that. My desire for you was too great to thwart my advances.

How heavy is the Presidential Medal of Freedom? As heavy as my heart seeing you leave the Oval Office? As heavy as my lions for you? As heavy as my words of lust?

I wish you nothing but ice cream and beer for your retirement. You will continue to be the object of my affection, the man of my dreams, the hottest Veep in American history. You made Dick Cheney look like a chump, and I love you for that.

Yours in nothing but innocent appreciation,

A sexually frustrated American