Horoscopes

﻿if your birthday is this week: Happy Birthday

Loading ... Loading ...

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

This week, each waking moment will be more painful and torturous than the last.

Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20):

Time to stop asking for things and start taking them.

Aries (March 21 – April 20):

Now has never been a better time for a new imaginary friend.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21):

Run. Hide. Don’t come out until you hear it’s safe.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21):

By some magical stroke of luck, food will appear in your fridge after you open it a third time.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22):

They’re going to say that you’re crazy. Ignore them, that microwave doesn’t know what it’s talking about.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 21):

Love means different things to different people. However, none of those definitions include you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23):

Every time you start to talk, you’ll start to feel sick to your stomach. That’s food poisoning for ya..

Libra (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Nobody is going to lose any respect for you. Though technically you can’t really lose what you never had.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Just when you think you’ve lost all will to live, you’ll find an untapped well of strength that will soon also be gone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22):

We all expected more from you.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20):

The stars have aligned and determined that you are, in fact, an asshole.