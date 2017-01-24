Horoscopes

if your birthday is this week: Happy Birthday
Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):
This week, each waking moment will be more painful and torturous than the last.
Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20):
Time to stop asking for things and start taking them.
Aries (March 21 – April 20):
Now has never been a better time for a new imaginary friend.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21):
Run. Hide. Don’t come out until you hear it’s safe.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21):
By some magical stroke of luck, food will appear in your fridge after you open it a third time.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22):
They’re going to say that you’re crazy. Ignore them, that microwave doesn’t know what it’s talking about.
Leo (July 23 – Aug. 21):
Love means different things to different people. However, none of those definitions include you.
Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23):
Every time you start to talk, you’ll start to feel sick to your stomach. That’s food poisoning for ya..
Libra (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):
Nobody is going to lose any respect for you. Though technically you can’t really lose what you never had.
Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):
Just when you think you’ve lost all will to live, you’ll find an untapped well of strength that will soon also be gone.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22):
We all expected more from you.
Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20):
The stars have aligned and determined that you are, in fact, an asshole.
