Why your favourite festival sucks

Shambhala Music Festival

Where’s the orgy tent?

Yes, your taste in music is as refined as your taste in hallucinogens. No, it doesn’t bother you that you haven’t heard of over half the lineup this year, because you know in your soul that only real artists take the stage here. Even if the music sucks it doesn’t matter because it’s a forest full of glowing lights, so how bad can it possibly be? Besides, if worst comes to worst you can always just finish the rest of your acid and begin the search for the ever-present orgy tent.

If this is the event you look forward to every year, you probably went to a Catholic School as a kid and never got to experience anything fun until you were 19. You’re probably also really into transcendental experiences and don’t understand why society can’t be like this all the time.

FVDED

Mom won’t drive you anywhere else

I went to FVDED two years ago for free and still felt like I paid too much. The only reason you want to go to FVDED is because you’re still in middle school and your best chance to go to a real festival was Squamish, but that got shit canned last year so here you are in the middle of Surrey being very impressed by how many people have decided to drink water instead of alcohol or pop.

FVDED is a glorified concert that calls itself a festival so it can convince 14-year-olds to pay their insane ticket prices. If you go to this concert as a legal adult, shame on you.

Pemberton

Wish you were Coachella

At this point, Pemberton should just rebrand to ‘The Poor Coachella’, considering their lineups are a combination of festival rejects and a handful of headliners trying to break the Guinness World Record for most festivals played in one summer. I swear to god if they announce J. Cole as a headliner for the third year in a row I’m going to personally smack the organizer myself. I’ll also smack anyone who considers a festival with J. Cole as a headliner a legitimately good festival. Basically, if you’re going to Pemberton it’s because you wanted to go to Coachella, but got too drunk at the bar one night and fucked your budget over. If Pemberton is legitimately your favourite festival I don’t even know what to say to you.

Coachella

Oh, so trendy

You were never interested in Coachella until one of your friends whispered in your ear that you can double your Instagram followers just by taking a few photos with #coachella2017 at the end of it. Now you fucking love Coachella and can’t wait until you and your besties can spend a week road-tripping from Vancouver to California with a couple days’ rest in Portland because you heard that was also a good place to gain followers.

Either that or this year’s winter has you so depressed and desperate for sun that you’re willing to fork out an ungodly sum of money just to get the fuck out of Vancouver for a weekend.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Because you’re better than everyone else

With the recent bookings of The Roots and Lauryn Hill as headliners, you’re probably thinking that this year’s Vancouver International Jazz Festival is going to continue its recent trend. Who knows, they might announce Raphael Saadiq, The Robert Glasper Experience, the ghost of J. Dilla. Maybe they’ll bring in A Tribe Called Quest. Shit, they might even bring in D’Angelo.

Did you graduate from the jazz studies program? Do you work in retail and listen to 90s hip-hop and soul when you take the bus to work? Do you wear a beret and glasses that turn into sunglasses when you’re outdoors? Do you find yourself often wanting to wear baggy striped suits for no reason at all? If you answered yes to two or more of those questions, ask your doctor if the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is right for you.

Vancouver Folk Festival

It costs as much as a real festival, with half the entertainment

This festival is sort of entertaining if you can find a way to get in for free, but if you pay you’re either the biggest idiot around or you’re over 50 years old, from Point Grey and money is so meaningless to you that you’d throw away $185 to see the all-star lineup featuring Miranda Lambert.

I firmly believe that nobody under the age of 30 willingly attends this festival. Partly because it’s terrible, and partly because it coincides with the weekend of Poor Coachella. You have to be really into listening to people play the banjo to like this festival.