CapU monkeys around with mascot change

Loading ... Loading ...

At a recent Board of Governors (BOG) meeting held on Feb. 16, it was announced that Capilano University is about to embark on a visual identity and brand refresh project to coincide with its 50th anniversary in 2018.

The specifics of the project have yet to be announced, but according to a leaked email obtained by the Courier, the overhaul is set to begin with the university’s beloved mascot, Jay. After decades of faithful service as the majestic symbol of the Capilano Blues athletics department, the 42-year-old bird received notice of termination last Friday. He will be replaced by a capuchin monkey, effective Mar. 1.

In a presentation to the BOG on Feb. 16, CapU president Kris Bulcroft outlined the desire to “articulate and affirm the University’s identity both verbally and graphically” and to “create an enduring, compelling, flexible and versatile graphic identity and brand that illustrates belonging to the international university community.”

A monkey was determined to be the best choice with those goals in mind.

The idea was initially suggested by M.R. Bubbles & Associates, an advertising firm based out of New Westminster. After a competitive bid process, the company was hired in January to research and develop the university’s new mascot.

“We took a good, long look at Capilano University’s storied history,” said Duane “Tiny” Bubbles, the firm’s president and CEO. “There were many animals considered, but we knew we needed something smart, cunning and cute — and how many animals are all that while having the University’s name built right in?”

The monkey’s name will be stylized as “CapUchin” to make the obvious pun stand out even more. A series of foam mascot suits are currently being constructed by JWB Studios in Burnaby and will soon be presented to the BOG for approval.

Students and faculty members have already begun to criticize CapU’s new choice of mascot, wondering why the blue jay, a species native to North America, was replaced by one that’s only found in Central America and the upper half of South America.

“Your university’s president came to you from south of the border, didn’t she?” said Bubbles. “What’s wrong with a monkey? We’re still pulling from the same hemisphere here.”

Capuchins are considered to be the smartest of the five classifications within the New World monkey family. They’re clever, trainable and generally non-sexist, deferring tribal dominance to both an alpha male and alpha female in their group. Aside from a nap in the middle of the day, the remainder of their time is spent in search of food.

“They’re known to live in large groups of one or two dozen within the forest, but they can easily adapt to areas that have been colonized by humans — much like a university campus,” explained Bubbles. “They can also jump up to three metres, which serves as a constant inspiration for all the talented athletes you have at your school.”

The University’s media relations department declined to comment on the matter, calling this story “a load of monkey business instigated by members of the student press.”

And they’re right — it is.