A home divided

VANCOUVER – What started as a Merry Christmas is now on the verge of tearing the Norton family apart.

Capilano University student, Sarah Norton, thought her sister, Nikki, had gotten her a nice pair of earrings. “At first I had no idea. None of us did. Mom and Dad both commented on how nice they looked too,” said Sarah, fighting back tears. “We trusted her. She had us all fooled.”

Sarah said Nikki would’ve likely gotten away with it, if it wasn’t for Christmas dinner getting cancelled. The surprise snowstorm that hit the city prevented her grandparents from coming over, so they postponed until New Year’s Eve. “I wasn’t going to wear them for Christmas dinner because I knew they would start to hurt,” explained Sarah, “but between then and New Year’s I was able to get used to it.”

According to Sarah, the night started off well. She wore her earrings and a dress. It all changed once her grandparents showed up. “When they got there, I ran straight to the door to give them a hug,” she recalled. It was then that my Grandma, Pauline, noticed my earrings. “I asked Sarah why she was wearing Nikki’s earrings,” said Pauline. “She looked at me, confused, and told me Nikki got them for her for Christmas.”

At first, Sarah didn’t believe her Grandma, thinking she just mistook them for another pair. “It wasn’t until she told me the brand that I started to think it was true,” said Sarah. “Those were the earrings I got her last year. The little shit.” remarked Pauline.

“We thought we raised her better than that,” said Howard Norton, father of Nikki and Sarah. “However, we feel like Sarah really needs to get over it,” added their mother, Deborah Norton.

“Mom and Dad are trying to avoid conflict as usual,” said Sarah. “They never want to pick sides, and my Dad is terrified of confrontation.”

“I love my boy Howard, but he is spineless,” said Pauline.

Sarah maintains that the reason she is upset with Nikki is because she feels it was a lazy gift. “Don’t get me wrong, I still think the earrings are beautiful. Whoever picked them out did a great job,” said Sarah, “But I spent hours finding the perfect dress for Nikki. She spent what, five minutes grabbing some jewelry out of her dresser? I thought I was worth a bit more than that to her.”

Despite the multiple allegations, Nikki still stands firm that she hasn’t re-gifted anything. “I would never do something like that. I still wear the earrings grandma got me all the time,” she said. When asked to provide proof she still owned the earrings, Nikki was unable to do so.

“I know the brat did it,” said Pauline. “I remember when I gave them to her she didn’t seem too impressed. Probably weren’t punk enough.”

As it stands, negotiations are at a standstill and this crisis doesn’t seem like it will be resolved anytime soon. Professors are hoping this won’t affect either sister’s performance in class, and neighbours are crowdfunding a Kickstarter to bring in a professional negotiator to end this madness.