Kitchen gadget reviews

Joie Vacuum Wine Pump Bottle Topper

$3.99 at London Drugs

The only way to figure out if this thing truly works would be to have an unfinished bottle of wine, stuff it in there and wait a while. (A ridiculous concept that I refuse to partake in.) Instead, I’ve judged this foolish tool on its ability to a) fit snugly into an empty bottle; and b) pump up and down a few times without breaking. On that merit alone, it checked out. But for what it’s worth, the whole wine vacuum concept kind of a gimmick. Unless oxygen is being replaced by C02, you’re getting majorly placebo’d.

Chef’n® LooseLeaf™ Kale and Greens Stripper

$9.99 at Gourmet Warehouse

This one has always made me laugh because, if you really think about it, Kale is exactly the kind of name you’d expect from a stripper. This particular stripper has holes of various diameter (lol), through which you can run branches of kale or even herbs, if you’re into that. It also has a little plastic blade built into one side, which makes it look more like a prison weapon than a kitchen tool. Nonetheless, this thing doesn’t work too bad on the girthier kale stems. But not all kales are created equal, so… good luck!

Zyliss Susi™ 3 Garlic Press

$19.99 at Gourmet Warehouse

Fun fact: this is the favourite kitchen gadget of former CapU president Kris Bulcroft (she said so in a North Shore News article back in 2011) because you don’t even have to peel the garlic clove before putting it in. Constructed from lightweight aluminum, this sucker is a lot tougher than it looks, and it doesn’t leak garlic everywhere like some of the knockoff versions with the removable press plate. You’re going to have to poke at it a bit to get it fully cleaned, but that’s why God invented the butter knife.

Chef’n® Palm Peeler

$5.99 at Gourmet Warehouse

I could see how someone with arthritis might like this little invention for its ergonomically-friendly design, but I can’t even get my sausage fingers into the damn hole. I also find it a bit concerning that everything you’re peeling is fully obstructed by your hand. There’s a far better range of motion to be had with one of the more traditional Euro or Y-style peelers; and for something like a potato, which has dimples galore, you’re still going to have to break out the paring knife regardless. Save your money, kids.

Lemon Press

$5.99 at Canadian Tire

This big yellow lemon squeezer might just be my desert island kitchen gadget. There are a few flaws, sure – like how it works best with smaller lemons, how they’re much easier to press if you cut the tips off, and how juicing more than 10 in one sitting will give you a major cramp – but I still love this thing to death. Somehow, it manages to catch pits and extract everything but the last few drops without squirting any juice into my eyes. This photo shows the lemon cut-side up, but it works the other way too.

Chef’n® StemGem™ Strawberry Huller

$8.99 at Gourmet Warehouse

Designed to extract the leaves and cores from strawberries and smaller tomatoes, the StemGem™ is another one of those tools that’s marketed to rich people with a hatred for the paring knife. Its sister gadget, the Hullster™, can take on larger tomatoes but sounds more like a character from The Outsiders. The problem with both is that they require a trigger action with your thumb and first two fingers, which creates a pressure point after the first few fruits. Plus, they get gummed up really fast.



Chef’n® Flexicado™ Avocado Scooper/Slicer

$11.50 at Cook Culture

Hands down, the Flexicado™ is the most disappointing kitchen tool I’ve ever purchased. Granted, I bought a plastic version before they finally came to their senses and started making it out of stainless steel, but it was still a bigger waste of money than Trump’s impending border wall. Avocados vary significantly in size and it often takes a few tries to get this tool into the fruit. By the time you do, you’ve already pulverized the poor avocado into guacamole. You own a metal spoon, right? Use that instead.

ChopStir™ Kitchen Tool

$11.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

On a recent trip to Bellingham, this tool happened to catch my eye at an independent kitchen store, but I’ve found you a Canadian version so you can buy it too. Part masher, part chopper and part whisk, the ChopStir™ can take on everything from ground beef in a frying pan to mint leaves in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. It really does work as advertised, and it won’t scratch teflon cookware either. I think its lack of popularity stems from the fact that it’s really hard to market without Billy Mays. RIP, big fella.

Joie Veggie Spiral Slicer

$3.99 at London Drugs

The latest trend in food gadgetry seems to be things that can make noodles out of our favourite phallic-shaped vegetables – which, I admit, does require a tool. But rather than opting for a clunky countertop version with a crank handle, I picked the smallest one I could find: The Joie Veggie Spiral Slicer. It’s basically a giant pencil sharpener with teeth, and it creates long strips as you twist things through it. While it did pretty well with carrots and zucchinis, the cucumber was mangled beyond any recognition.

The Original JarKey

$4.99 at Gourmet Warehouse

Simple yet effective, the JarKey uses the same sort of action as a bottle opener. It allows you to gently flare away the edge of the lid to pop the suction without causing permanent damage, and it sure beats tapping dings around the perimeter with a butter knife. You still have to do the twisting, but the whole elastic band-around-the-rim thing never really worked anyways. I don’t use it much because I like to pretend I’m Mr. Tough Guy, but when my girlfriend isn’t looking I’ve definitely reached for my JarKey.

Corkcicle Classic Wine Chiller

$18.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

The Corkcicle is exactly what it sounds like: a frozen plastic icicle that you plunge into a bottle of wine to keep it cool after it’s been opened. The problem is, corks are quite absorbent and are really only meant for one-time use. Before long, this thing starts to smell like freezer funk and fermented wine drippings, which taints the flavour of your wine. You also have to remove the Corkcicle every time you have to pour, which means you’ll end up constantly wiping it like a giant frozen dipstick. Save your money.

RSVP Endurance® Herb Scissors

$14.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This gadget involves a row of five scissor blades spaced side by side like some medieval circumcision device. Cutting dried herbs is absolutely no problem, but fresh ones (especially freshly-washed ones) will clog it up faster than you can say “mazel tov.” And while it’s hard to knock this thing for its quality – it really is quite sturdy and well-built – it has no business taking up space in your kitchen for being such a one-trick pony on the practical end of things. I used it once and forgot I’d even bought it.