Guts to glory

Loading ... Loading ...

Competitive eating competitions can be a dream for starving students to eat their hearts out, without worrying about paying for the bill. In fact, there are restaurants that are willing to pay for your next meal if you can complete their personal challenges. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t like to have a trophy just for performing the basic necessity of living?

It doesn’t take too many resources to host an eating competition. So long as you have people willing to stuff themselves and a platter full of food, you can make a daily routine into an event. What makes eating competitions appealing is that practically anybody can watch or participate in them. Restaurants hosting these types of contests gain the benefit of promoting their food network, and therefore generate trending outreach to customers over time. For serious contenders, an eating competition is their one-way ticket to their claim to fame – if they have the guts.

In order to understand what runs behind these competitive scenes and who are the key figures of speed eating, let’s go back in time when the first eating competition started in North America.

Trial by Consumption

On the Fourth of July in New York’s Coney Island neighbourhood, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has been gathering hungry contestants since as early as 1916. Once the competition started, all contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they could, provided that their stomach could handle the large amount of meat and they didn’t puke all over the table.

Prominent past contestants, like six-time champion Takeru Kobayashi, have created eating strategies such as the Solomon Method. What Kobayashi did was split the hot dog in half, eating both halves, and finally the bun itself. He and many other expert contestants also use a technique that involves dunking hot dog buns in water to make the bread easier to swallow.

Before each competition, Kobayashi expands his stomach though massive consumption of liquid and also exercises regularly to prevent fat from disrupting his digestive system. But eating competitions don’t have to be restricted to sausages and buns. In fact, there are several restaurants right here in Vancouver where people can go and take on a food challenge.

Ramen Koika

Eric Kan was one of Koika’s patrons who took on the popular Big Bowl Challenge, though he emerged somewhat less than victorious. “I feel stupid for not asking for ice to throw into the ramen,” he said, lamenting that the scalding hot broth prevented him from finishing off the bowl within the 10-minute time limit. Since the Big Bowl has four times the normal portion of their ramen, contestants must finish all 520 grams of noodles and 1.2 L of broth. Scalding liquid aside, that is no small feat.

If you can completely devour the challenge in 10 minutes, Koika won’t charge you $18.95 for the Big Bowl. On top of that, champions will also receive their personal recognition through Polaroid photos lined up in Koika’s hall of fame. You can also get a free regular-sized ramen bowl the next time you visit Koika, making victory taste even sweeter.

When Kan was asked whether or not he would recommend his friends to try out the Big Bowl Challenge, he said, “No, because they only give you two thin slices of meat for such a large bowl and the noodle and broth used in the challenge wasn’t even good.”

Judging from his personal statement, the taste of failure is saltier than the ramen broth itself.

Lucy’s Eastside Diner

Across town, another mountain of food awaits at Lucy’s Eastside Diner, called the Uncle Grant’s eating challenge. Felix Cheung remembers it well.

“A poutine, mac and cheese, metal bucket-sized (26 oz) milkshake, eight pieces of bacon, six patties, and four pieces of bread with pulled pork,” he said. Such colossal portions of greasy food make it appear to be a typical day on EpicMealTime.

If all of the above can be devoured in 20 minutes or less, you can earn a free meal and also become a part of the diner’s hall of fame. But if you take over 20 minutes to finish everything, you still get commemorated, but you would feel like you paid $30 just for eating like a fat ass.

Be warned: this challenge is not for the faint of heart (in a literal sense, since you can easily have a heart attack from that ludicrous amount of fat and sodium). There’s a reason why we have the phrase “everything in moderation.” If you eat too much, it will be no surprise when you find yourself spending the rest of the day in the bathroom.

The Major Eating League has made a web page explicitly warning competitive eaters not to recklessly damage their body through speed eating. Repeated expansions of the stomach through speed eating can potentially cause morbid obesity, severe gastroparesis, uncontrollable nausea and vomiting. Worst case scenario, you might even need surgery.