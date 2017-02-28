Feeding the Blues

Loading ... Loading ...

The Capilano University Blues are among the best student athletes in the province. They put in countless hours practicing with their dedicated coaches and still find the time to thrive as students. But health and nutrition is something that the Blues are personally responsible for.

Shaelie Bramley, midfield for the Blues women’s soccer team, described how she generally tried to eat as healthy as possible off the pitch, so that she could ensure peak performance during the games this past season. “I didn’t have a specific dietary plan,” she said, but she regularly consumed proteins and carbohydrates. Among her favourite foods were eggs, chicken thighs, salmon, apples, strawberries and hummus. Her pre-game meals usually consisted of light foods such as oatmeal or scrambled eggs. Right before warm up, she’d eat a granola bar to keep her energy high. “I find these foods aren’t too filling but still give me enough energy to play the game… However, I also think it’s important to indulge every now and then.”

As an athlete who had to divide her time between games and regular school activities, Bramley found that her key was balance, and rewarding herself with something tasty every now and then was a great way to keep up her energy. “It’s important to eat healthy but also to actually enjoy what you’re eating,” she said.

The Capilano Courier caught up with several other Blues athletes to find out what their go-to pre-game meals are and why:

“Favourite pre-game meal is some sort of pasta and chicken! Because of the protein from the chicken and the carbs from the pasta for energy… and it’s yummy.”

– Tyneille Neufeld, second year left side for women’s volleyball

“Before every game, I try to eat one or two bananas, the first usually during the early part of the day and the second just before the national anthem. The reason why, is just because bananas have always been my favourite, and been a prime source of energy for me to be effective during the game. Bananas have plenty of natural sugars and potassium which keep me from cramping – and pulling a muscle or getting a cramp while playing has always been my biggest fear. So, I eat bananas and drink lots of water to prevent those things. Fun Fact: I also eat my bananas with rice, pasta, and long list of others.”

– Hassan Phills, fourth year forward for men’s basketball

“Spaghetti with meat sauce if I’m cooking… Probably because it’s the only thing I can make.”

– Simon Friesen, second year setter for men’s volleyball

“Peanut butter and jelly sandwich and the right side of a Twix bar. Justin [Yee] has the left…”

– Jonathan Lee, first year libero for men’s volleyball

“We usually go for food that has high amounts of carbs such as rice and chicken or pasta with some kind of meat in it. As well as salads and lots of fluids to keep hydrating. The reason is, carbs are transferred into energy quicker and more efficiently than any other nutrients. Fluids are essential because they keep the body balanced and hydrated and they help the muscles in performing well.”

– Salah Hawsawi, third year striker for men’s soccer

“To be honest, I like a nice Double Buddy Burger with cheese from A&W. Has to be a solid two hours before warmup though. They just taste good and A&W is on the way to Cap.”

– Keith Jackson, third year forward for men’s soccer

“Quesadilla and yam fries from Cactus Club.”

– Marti Chambers, first year forward for women’s basketball

“Dragon Chicken Bowl from Browns Social House. It’s yummy and it has veggies, rice and chicken, so I think it’s good to have before a game.”

– Brittany Wertman, second year guard for women’s basketball