Cheap and easy week-long meals

For most university students, it’s a struggle to afford healthy groceries and even to have the time to cook. It’s easy to fall into the black hole of buying overpriced lunches at school, which doesn’t help ease concerns about being poor university students.

Here in British Columbia, we’re incredibly fortunate to be living in an ecologically diverse province that yields fresh produce and seafood, along with an abundance of local bakers, farmers and markets. There’s almost always an option for choosing local, which not only supports our local economy and farmers, but also lowers the emissions needed to transport food.

Contrary to popular belief, choosing local doesn’t always have to mean ‘more expensive.’ While local baked goods and dairy products may cost more, local produce is actually generally cheaper in cost. So let’s look at some ways to avoid buying overpriced meals and break out of the broke student cycle!

Here are some our favourite budget-friendly recipes for students: These are great to cook Sundays before the school week begins. Keep refrigerated in large containers and it will be easy to pack enough for school lunches every morning. And don’t stress about following the recipe too closely – you can always substitute things and make it your own!

Pasta Salad (~$10)

• 3-4 servings of pasta, boiled and tossed in light olive oil

• 2 peppers, diced (green is cheaper)

• 1-2 carrots, shredded

• Crushed peanuts

• Flax seeds

• Seasoning: basil, chilli powder and salt

• Optional: shredded cheese (best to add fresh the morning of)

• Light salad dressing added at time of lunch to single lunch portion

Prep and cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: five lunch portions

Potato Soup (~$11)

• 4-6 potatoes, peeled and boiled

• 1/2 cup cream (or less; dependant on dairy preference, coconut milk may be substituted but will have a sweeter, lighter effect)

• 1/4-1/2 onion, cut and sautéed golden brown

• Seasoning: black pepper, oregano, garlic powder, chilli, salt

Toss in a blender until smooth!

Prep and cook time: 45 minutes

Yield: five lunch potions

Roasted roots (~$10-12)

• 3 parsnips and 3 carrots, cut into long, thin pieces

• 3 medium sized beets, cubed

• 3 turnips, cubed

• Seasoning: basil, oregano, rosemary, black pepper, salt, garlic powder

Toss everything in a tray or oven pan in oil (coconut oil is best as it will add to the sweet light flavour, but olive oil is a good alternative).

Bake in oven until meduim-soft and lightly crispy (roughly 15 minutes at 350).

To make an easy dipping sauce, just mix plain yogurt with black pepper and chopped green onions.

Yield: four lunch portions

Prep and cook time: 35 minutes

Maple Syrup Apple Salad (~$12-25)

• 2 apples, cut in small cubes

• Double portion of your meal-size serving of spinach

• Half a cucumber cut in cubes

• Crushed nuts (cashews, peanuts or almonds work best)

• Seasoning: oregano, black pepper, sesame seeds, ginger powder

To make dressing: 3/4 olive oil and 1/4 maple syrup (adjust to your preference of sweetness)

Yield: two salad portions

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Yam frites (~$12)

• 5 medium-large yams, cut in cubes or French fry shape

• Seasoning: basil, salt, black pepper, paprika and chilli powder

Toss everything in a tray with olive oil.

Lay flat and drizzle a little more olive oil.

Bake until soft and or crispy (20-30 minutes at 350 degrees).

These taste great with drizzled honey or the black pepper plain yogurt dripping sauce!

Yield: five lunch portions

Prep and cook time: 30-40 minutes

Money-saving tips for grocery shopping and meal prep:

Avoid large supermarkets! Smaller, locally owned markets are almost always cheaper. When you see a great deal on something, just stock up and embrace that you’ll be eating a lot of it that week, or freeze it for later use.

Always check the discount shelf first. Most local markets and vendors like Foxy Organic Market, Sunshine Produce, Kins Market and others around the lower mainland have discount shelves, so cook based on what you can get.

Check out Eatlocal.org and Vancouverfarmersmarket.com to look for markets with great deals on produce.

Organic doesn’t always mean it’s better. Choosing local is usually better for the planet and your wallet.

Pre-packaged granola bars are the enemy. They’re easy to buy and carry around, but even on sale they’re overpriced and not very healthy. Try making your own granola bars at home – it’s worth it!

Don’t stress about measuring cups. They’re great if you have them but with cooking you can usually go with your instinct.

Shop and cook with a friend! Cooking definitely feels like less of a chore when you get to spend to quality time with the people you care about.

Just remember, it’s all about practice. It’ll probably take a few tries before your meals perfectly suit your taste, but trying different things along the way is part of the fun!