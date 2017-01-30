Industry standard

Loading ... Loading ...

Working 12 hours a day is nothing new for Rob Hamilton. He’s been doing it since he was 15. While a student at Brockwell Secondary School, one of his friends enrolled in a nearby production program asked him to volunteer as an extra for his post graduate film. On the first day, he was a clown. Due to his tall, bulky frame, they invited him to come back the next day and work as a grip. “That was December 16 to 18 of 2008, and I’ve been doing this ever since.”

No matter where you want to work, finding a spot in the film industry is tough. It’s a gruelling industry and, for every actor, director and writer, there are hundreds of people hard at work long before the first frame is shot, and long after the cameras are packed away. These days, Hamilton has worked his way up from grip to gaffer. “Gaffers are the heads of the electrical and lighting departments, just below the cinematographer, who is in charge of the camera, lighting and grip departments. I usually run a crew of anywhere from three to twelve people,” explained Hamilton.

Though there’s no such thing as a normal work day, Hamilton said there are a few things that happen most days. As a gaffer, his call time tends to be earlier than everyone else’s. If the crew call is 7 am, his might be 6:30, and he should be there at least 15 minutes before that. “There’s an adage that describes it well: “If you’re early, you’re on time. On time, you’re late. Late, you’re out.” Punctuality is extremely important in this industry as you never want to be the one holding up the show.”

Once Hamilton arrives, his usual routine is to grab some breakfast and coffee before going over to the electronics truck. His second-in-command will have the truck open so Hamilton can grab his kit and head down to the set for the first blocking, which is where the director walks the actors and crew through the scene so everyone knows what they’re doing. “The rest of the day plays out different every time, but by the end we’re loading the truck and handing in any time reports for the day before we head home.”

Though the crew shows up early, they often leave even later. “Growing up, both my parents worked in the industry so I knew the days were going to be long,” explained Connor Sampson, who worked as a set decorator over the summer. A typical day is between 12 and 14 hours long for crew members, with only a 30-minute break six hours after call. Hamilton explained that it’s extremely uncommon for a day to be shorter than 12 hours, but not rare at all for people to have multiple days of overtime in a week.

”Seventy-hour weeks are pretty common, and my worst was a seven-day week at just under 100 hours,” said Hamilton.

Though the hours seem like they’d be a deal-breaker to most people, neither Hamilton nor Sampson are all that bothered by it. “Before working as a decorator I worked in a factory making snow for films, so I was pretty used to long, hard hours,” said Sampson.

Hamilton also agrees that he’s gotten used to it, and that he wasn’t at all surprised by the hours.

“It’s been about exactly what I expected. Due to having started on the long days while I was in high school, I’ve been used to them for quite a while now. There have been films that throw curveballs that you’d think experience and professionalism would stamp out, but it entirely depends on the production.”

“A lot of folks come into film school or the industry in general thinking it will be easy money and not a lot of work. This is sorely incorrect. Nothing about working in film is easy – it takes years of effort to break in and be a respected, valued member of any crew you go to,” said Hamilton.

“It was really scary at first, being the new guy,” added Sampson. “You don’t really know what’s going on or what you’re supposed to do. You have no experience and you’re surrounded by a bunch of people moving around very quickly.”

For Hamilton, the working conditions can be quite difficult to cope with, citing the recent snowstorm that hit Vancouver in December as a really tough time. “This recent snowstorm and cold snap was a nightmare on my last show.”

Both Hamilton and Sampson agree that film is one of the toughest industries to work in. Hamilton did add that although it’s hard, it’s also “one of the most rewarding things you could ever do.”\

A Passion for Film

So, if you enter the industry you have early call times followed by at least 12 hours of work. This begs the question: why do people want to work in this medium? For Hamilton, he’s simply always loved film. “It drew me in because of how versatile it is as a creative medium,” he said. “My loves fall with everything from psychological horror to jazz musicals about love – within film, I can tap into anything I care about and create something.”

What he really loved about it was that he could evoke emotions within other people. “When I first started out, I was sick of how so many movies at the time were pushing for shock emotions: ‘Oh, this character that you just met 10 minutes ago died, feel sad now.’”

Over time, his goal has become to help make films that evoke real emotions in people. To make people attached to the characters they see on the screen. To bring them to life. “If I can tap into that emotional core of the audience, that soul ache when a film you love ends, I can be satisfied.”

What’s unique about working on movies is that film is one of the last collaborative art forms. Each production is made of hundreds of tiny pieces all created and stitched together by different groups of creative people. “You get to spend long days and nights with a group of strangers that grow into a family.

I can name almost every single director, assistant director, cinematographer, lamp op and grip I’ve had the honour of working with,” said Hamilton. The creative crew behind the scenes becomes like a small family. “One of my favourite parts of the job was all the people I met,” said Sampson. “We would have a long day and all go for a drink. On a rare day off sometimes a crew member would have a friend working on another show and we’d go meet with them after they were done. It’s like a community.”

What the job takes away in free time and extra sleep it gives back in memories and experience. Hamilton said that there are places in BC he only knows of because they had to drive in the pouring rain to get one shot at. “Some of the best and most interesting memories of my life are from the summer,” said Sampson.

Hamilton echoes the sentiment. “Between almost being killed three times in two days on a show when I was 16, to having the entire crew hang out every day for a week after wrap because we missed each other, there are almost too many to choose. One of my favourite happy ones, however, I’ll share.”

Hamilton recalled three long weeks of working throughout the night – shooting in old barns, frozen fields and churches. At the end of it, the lead actress came up to him. “We had rarely spoken due to how busy the show was for the electrics department, so it was a surprise.”

The actress handed him a photo face down and said she thought he might want it. Hamilton was confused, but when he flipped it over he saw that it was a crew photo from the first day of production. He had forgotten about it. “What stood out, though, was that I was front and centre in the photograph with everyone from our crazy little family (of 30 plus) crammed into this diner smiling around me. It’s my favourite crew photo, and I keep it on my fridge as a reminder of why I love what I do.”

Getting Started

Currently, Hamilton is still working in the film industry, going on his eighth year as a professional. Sampson is not. “It’s not something I would want to make a career out of,” began Sampson, “I would do it again, but I prefer a more standard work schedule long term.” Since the summer, Sampson has gone back to school at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and is getting a certificate in Network Security.

For those looking to get their foot in the door, Sampson suggests taking the Motion Picture Industry Orientation course (MPIO) at Capilano University. “It’s a working certification that allows me to be employed if I have union status. I’m not sure about non-union films, but I don’t think they need it,” he said.

The MPIO course is an extensive two-day course that prepares people for their first week on a set, teaching them the basics such as how to read a call sheet, growth and trends in the industry, its collaborative nature, demands and challenges facing production crew, job descriptions and on-set language. The course is offered about once a month.

One reason that Sampson chose to work in the film industry was for the pay. “Yeah, that made the long hours a lot easier,” he said, laughing. Generally, film crews work under a union, meaning there is a base rate they must be paid. One common union is the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

According to the IATSE rate guide for 2016, trainees and third assistants start at around $16 an hour. More senior positions can get paid up to $45 an hour, with time and a half coming after eight hours worked, double time after 12 and triple time after 15 hours. “I knew multiple people in their 30s who owned houses and cabins. Being in your early 20s and having that much earning potential can be very attractive,” said Sampson.

At the end of the day, almost every crew member you’ll work with will have a love of movies and being a part of the collaborative medium. Many also work because they make good money doing it. Hamilton still loves showing up on set everyday and wouldn’t give it up for anything. “It’s a beautiful, messy, insane industry that has shaped both myself as a person and the lives of those around me and frankly? I wouldn’t have it any other way.”