The forty-fifth president

Loading ... Loading ...

Donald Trump

By Hassan Merali

On June 16, 2015, Donald J. Trump, the real estate tycoon, reality television star, celebrity, and noted Obama birther, announced his candidacy for President of the United States of America. At the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, the big red button that says “In Case of Emergency” was pushed: this was not a drill.

Path to the Nomination

In his announcement that he was running for president, Trump outlined his simple policy to deal with securing the southern border against illegal immigration: build a giant wall. In that section of his speech, he said Mexican immigrants were, “Bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” It’s because of these generalizations that people on both sides of the political spectrum accuse Trump of being racist and xenophobic.

CNN set up the Republican primaries like a wrestling match, flashing each candidate’s mug with a pre-fight expression on their face as a voice-over actor said dramatically: “17 go in. Only one will emerge.” The foreshadowing was all too accurate. During the debates against the more experienced, qualified and serious contenders on the Republican side, Trump was loud. He was brash. He played the roll of the blue-collar billionaire. Republican primary voters ate it all up. They loved him. Trump made fun of people, called them weak, got down in the mud and dragged his opponents with him. Senators, governors, a former Fortune 500 company CEO and a prestigious neurosurgeon were all bested by the media savvy, bombastic business man.

For Capilano University political science professor Ed Lavalle, the Trump phenomenon is representative of a bigger movement. Lavalle is more interested in Trump’s supporters than he is Trump’s erratic and unusual behaviour. Lavalle explained that after the economic downturn of the 1990s, the Republican party tried to rid itself of its elitist connotation by recruiting lots of working class white voters and Evangelical Christians. This makes up the core base of Trump’s supporters today, many of whom have felt the economic recessions the hardest and feel like the system is rigged against them.

Just like Bernie Sanders did on the left, Trump has taken advantage of this sentiment and eschewed a populist message that’s contradicted traditional Republican policies, like support for free-trade agreements. Trump’s attacks on the financial elite, of which most would count Trump a part of, given his vast fortune, were more similar to Bernie Sanders’ platform than they were most Republicans. “He’s a bit of an enigma,” said Lavalle, who also said that the reason why some of Trump’s supporters stick by their candidate through all the scandals is because of his populist message.

To his supporters, Trump’s sticking up for them by going against the establishment in Washington and the financial elite; in return, they are a little more generous with what they allow him to say. However, not all have been able to defend some of the scandals that have afflicted the Trump campaign.

Scandals

Few could have predicted how Trump would launch a brazen campaign with broad populist appeal that has broken through established political norms and taken Washington by surprise. From the beginning of his candidacy he has been involved in too many scandals to name, but here are a couple big ones.

“Trump was loud. He was brash. He played the role of the blue-collar billionaire. Republican primary voters ate it all up. They loved him.”

After Republican nominee Mitt Romney lost to President Obama in 2012, the party did a post-election autopsy report and laid out some recommendations for how to win presidential elections in the future. At the top of the list was: becoming more diverse through outreach to minority communities, especially Hispanics, and comprehensive immigration reform. In a hilarious twist of irony for the GOP, their 2016 nominee has offended the Latino community at large and won the nomination mostly by his hard stance on the USA-Mexico border. He’s disparaged many minority communities, but especially Muslims and illegal Mexican immigrants. Even though Trump insists he’s talking about Mexican immigrants who come into the country illegally, his attacks have felt like a broader attack on Latinos and immigrants in general. This has led Trump to poll at record lows with Hispanic Americans, with just 17 per cent saying they’ll vote for him and nearly 70 per cent saying they’ll cast a ballot for Clinton, according to a poll conducted by Latino Decisions.

In 2005, Trump was talking to Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush and he thought his microphone was off. It wasn’t. On the tape that leaked just days before the second presidential debate, Trump can be heard saying the following about women: “Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” As if the disturbing revelation that Trump basically said that sexual assault is okay if you’re a celebrity wasn’t enough, a total of 11 women came forward to accuse Trump of sexually assaulting them. So not only was he caught on tape bragging about how he touched women without their consent, 11 women confirmed he’d done just that. This is in addition to Trump going on trial later this month for allegedly raping a girl who was 13 at the time. Trump clearly didn’t start out with a sterling reputation among women, but these allegations have made it even worse.

In addition to that, Trump has also referred to the menstrual cycle of a debate moderator. He’s openly questioned why the USA can’t water-board enemies, use nuclear weapons and target the families of terrorists. Trump has criticized a Gold Star family, a huge no-no in American politics. He’s used his Twitter account quite controversially, retweeting tweets from White Supremacist accounts, and retweeting unflattering pictures of a candidate’s wife. The list could easily fill a whole edition of the Capilano Courier by itself. But, as Ed Lavalle noted, he’s built up quite a following, and whatever happens on Nov. 8, that following will still be there on Nov. 9.

Hillary Clinton

by Tia Kutschera Fox

Nov. 8 is Election Day in the US, and practically the whole world is holding its breath to see who will be elected the next president. Those supporting Hillary Clinton seem to be split into two camps; either, “first female president!” or, “anyone but Trump!” The first group sees Clinton as a strong, qualified candidate while the second group views her simply as the lesser of two evils. But is Clinton either of these things? Is she both? To answer, we need to take a closer look.

Her Background

Clinton was involved in politics as early as 1964, campaigning for presidential nominee Barry Goldwater. She graduated from Yale University with a law degree, married Bill Clinton in 1975, and became First Lady in 1993. When she became senator in 1999 she was the first, First Lady to run for public office. In 2008 she decided to try for another first — first female president. She lost the democratic nomination to Barack Obama, but was later appointed Secretary of State by (now president) Obama. In 2015, Clinton again ran to be the Democratic Party’s nomination and won against Bernie Sanders. If elected, Clinton will not only be the first female president, but the first First Lady to be POTUS. This would give her unique perspective and experience in the position that previous presidents haven’t had.

It’s easy to say Clinton is more qualified than Trump in this capacity, but what if she had to run against a different opponent? Professor in Political Science, Thomas Heilke, of UBC Kelowna, weighed in on the matter. He said Clinton is, “without a doubt smarter than Trump, and a legitimate candidate in her own right.” But if compared to a more conventional candidate such as Mitt Romney or Jeb Bush, “My prediction is that she would be in a great deal of trouble. She’s not the best candidate the Democrats have put forward.” This was demonstrated back in 2008 when Clinton ran for the Democratic nomination in the primaries, and lost to a relatively unknown politician against all expectations. Despite Clinton’s experience and credentials, Barack Obama became the Democratic nominee and the 44th POTUS. A contributing factor to this, Heilke explained, is due to Clinton’s “woodenness” and lack of a vision. Charisma and likability are just as important as one’s qualifications when running for public office.

Heilke goes on to say that, as president, Clinton would probably be “a predictable, fairly decent president.” It’s not exciting, but boring is better than crazy. Basically, Clinton has been presented with a window of opportunity unlike any other in presidential history. Compared to Trump, she’s the clear and solid choice. If asked why she should be POTUS, Clinton could simply point to Trump and say “Because I’m not him”, and it would be a pretty effective argument. If Clinton were running against a stronger opponent, her chances of winning wouldn’t be nearly as high. One advantage Clinton holds is that any scandal she is connected to still looks better than anything Trump does. But voters shouldn’t look at them through the lens of Trump insanity. Scandals need to be scrutinized, especially when the highest public office of the USA is at stake. There have been three main scandals surrounding Clinton during her campaign.

Scandals

On Sept. 11, 2012, the US Diplomatic Compound in Benghazi, Libya, came under attack and four Americans were killed. As secretary of state at the time Clinton was accused of not properly protecting Americans and also accused of having foreknowledge of the attack as a terrorist operation. Clinton provided a now infamous soundbite during the first round of inquiries regarding the committees’ fixation of the attacker’s motive, “What difference, at this point, does it make? It is our job to figure out what happened and do everything we can to prevent it from ever happening again,” she said.

In Oct 2015, the House Benghazi Committee interrogated Clinton again for an unprecedented 11 hours, spending $4.7 million in taxpayer’s money to pay for the inquiry. Clinton stayed steady the entire time, repeating her position that she had relied on the judgment of the State Department’s security professionals.

During the Benghazi Senate Committee investigation it was discovered that Clinton was using a private email server for her official communications, rather than using a government server. Many of the emails were retroactively marked as classified, and by having a private server Clinton had complete control over which emails she turned over to the government. Critics point out she could be potentially hiding emails to avoid freedom of information laws.

This scandal was investigated by the FBI and after a year, on July 5, Director James B. Comey stated, “In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts.” The Department of Justice decided to comply with the FBI’s recommendation and Clinton was not criminally charged.

However, the case was recently reopened on Oct. 28, 2016 due to Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin’s estranged husband Anthony Weiner being caught with emails connected to Clinton’s investigation. This is months after the claimed closed case, and only weeks before the election. Emotions and accusations are running high and at the moment not a lot of information has made it to the public. It is possible that Clinton was let off too easy the first time, but by the same token many other politicians have been caught inappropriately using private email addresses while in public office. Jeb Bush and Colin Powell were both caught doing this. It doesn’t excuse Clinton as much as demonstrate that Clinton isn’t evil — she’s just similar to many other politicians.

There’s also a story floating around social media claiming that Clinton volunteered to defend a rapist against a 12 year old girl. While working the case, Clinton allegedly blamed the girl and laughed about the case later. The story is partly true — the rape victim is Kathy Shelton, who made her name public last year in an interview saying she “Cannot forgive Clinton for defending her rapist.” However, this scandal has been shown to be false. A previous interview Shelton gave anonymously in 2008 during the democratic primaries records her saying Clinton was “just doing her job.”

The truth is that Clinton was appointed to be Thomas Taylor’s defense lawyer. She asked not to be on the case but was refused and after being appointed she did everything she could to fully represent Taylor in accordance with the sixth amendment. She did indeed laugh about a very specific part of the case in an interview later. It was regarding a polygraph test that Taylor passed even though he pleaded guilty, which Clinton said, ”forever destroyed my faith in [polygraphs].” At worst, Clinton laughing was in bad taste. Not exactly scandal worthy. At best, Clinton was upholding the sixth amendment and doing her best in an unfortunate situation.

Clinton’s scandals could without a doubt undergo more rigorous scrutiny, but it doesn’t change the face that Clinton is still a decent candidate. For Clinton, she has to know this is the best chance she’s ever had to become president.