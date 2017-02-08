We don’t care what people say

Loading ... Loading ...

Rachel Gamboa and Zoltan Ilku have been dating for nearly two-and-a-half years. The two met in a magazine design class offered in the summer semester at Capilano University. They serendipitously sat beside each other and both happened to be more experienced with Adobe software than the rest of the class.

They often grew bored of the assignments, seldom spoke to each other and much of their interactions were instigated by having to exchange their quizzes for marking. One day, she asked him about his name. He said it was Hungarian, but he was Ukrainian. The nuance further piqued her attention.

“What’s the difference between Ukrainians and Russians?” she remembered asking. “I think that was the first time he saw my face too,” she said.

“My hair was really long and naturally falls forward, covering my face when I’m hunched over looking at the computer screen or writing something down.”

At the end of the semester, he had asked her if they could keep in touch. They spent much of their summers messaging each other, but their first date didn’t come until fall.

“It was a pretty unusual way to start seeing someone, despite how ordinary it sounds,” he said.

Ordinary might be a good way to put it, but for some, this is all but ordinary.

Gamboa is Filipina and Ilku is Ukrainian.

This is not a romantic comedy

Gamboa and Ilku created a little game that almost represents small victories, like a reminder that interracial dating hasn’t always been as accepted as it is now. They would fist bump every time they saw an identifiable interracial couple. It might be silly, but the message it affirms can be validating. Gamboa alludes it to a small nod, that “there’s more of us out there.”

Race relations, particularly inclusivity and equality, have been at the forefront of conversations in modern society. The current American regime has become a bastion for the reinvigoration of racism and discrimination. Although recent developments south of the border may not necessarily affect every interracial couple, their repercussions do resonate with minorities of all sorts of backgrounds. “It’s sad, but it’s how it is for now,” Gamboa said.

Between the two, people tend to assume that Gamboa is the immigrant – she’s darker and is a visible minority – where, in fact, it’s Ilku who’s more foreign to Canada. Gamboa’s parents immigrated in their teens. She was born here, speaks English at home and is only marginally fluent with Tagalog. On the other hand, Ilku immigrated on his 12th birthday, and learned English as a second language, along with three others. Their difference in background is a stark contrast to an expected societal norm: an established western white male and a newly-immigrated Asian female.

“The judgement that may or may not be there, I don’t see it because all I see is how happy I am.”

For both Gamboa and Ilku, the differences in their cultures have been a revelation, and really, an exciting adventure. Like other Asian cultures, Filipinos tend to be collectivist when it comes to traditions. Gatherings with uncles, aunties and cousins occur often, at least more often that most Western cultures that value individualism. Gamboa held no worries introducing her boyfriend to her parents, but there were mild concerns with meeting her extended family. She didn’t necessarily describe it as cultural barriers, just differences, “Since I come from and am used to being around a large family, whereas he is not.”

Gamboa anticipated a possible culture shock for Ilku. He might feel foreign to the scope of a Filipino family gathering, but other than that, the two revel in each other’s cultural differences.

“I think this has been one of the more interesting things that we learn about each other in the relationship, the cultural things,” Ilku said. “I began to remember how many of the people I have known over the years were Filipino and that I never really gave it any second thought. After meeting Rachel, some things made more sense and I have a much deeper understanding of the culture, specifically Filipinos here in Vancouver.”

Parents Just Don’t Understand

Lisa Escudero jokes that her parents’ sole purpose of moving to Canada from Chile was for her to find a rich, white man to marry.

“I have fantasies about having caramel children with a black man,” she said. “I mean, I just don’t think my mother would ever approve, so unfortunately I won’t have beautiful caramel kids.”

Escudero, a fourth-year communications student at Capilano University, met Tommy Stipancik through friends about five years ago. Stipancik comes from a Greek and Croatian heritage, and the two, have been dating for a little over a year.

Escudero learned of her mother’s ideals at a young age, “My mom’s preference was apparent when my sister was trying to date.”

When Escudero started dating, she got off the hook pretty quickly, but it wasn’t necessarily for the best of reasons.

“My first boyfriend was completely white, so, they felt they didn’t have anything to worry about, which is awful,” she said.

Even though Stipancik was born in Canada, Escudero’s mom still held concerns about her daughter’s boyfriend prior to meeting him. Her mom had particular doubts about their cultural differences, religious views as well as values.

“She was kind of worried about that, but once she met him, she realized how great he was and she was really happy,” Escudero said. “She loved him.”

The initial parental concerns also existed for Gamboa. Her mom originally wanted to ensure that she date someone Catholic, but according to Gamboa, the preference was never really reinforced.

They do maintain one very important “housekeeping” rule, however: “We don’t reveal that I have a boyfriend in general to my Lola (Filipino term for grandma) because she’s very old, and in her ways – which unfortunately, does have a level of prejudice,” she said. “For everyone’s sake, and hers – to avoid stress, we don’t say anything when she pries.”

Love

Emmanuela Droko had known of Ashley Dela Cruz Yip since the 10th grade, but it wasn’t until their first year at CapU when they became friends. Dating came later.

Droko was at work when Dela Cruz Yip sent her the Facebook message that would become the genesis of their relationship. It was an invitation to Big, Gay Skate, a local skating convention held at the Britannia Ice Rink in December of 2015. Neither of the two were particularly looking for a relationship at the time, but when Droko got off work at 8 pm, she took up the offer and drove straight to Britannia. The two hung out for a few hours, had some ice cream afterwards and ended up talking in Droko’s car until late into the night.

The next day, Droko embarked on a trip to Victoria, staying on the island for a couple of days. As soon as she was back in the Lower Mainland, Dela Cruz Yip sent her another invitation, this time, for a date. It’s been 14 months since then.

“Dela Cruz Yip’s mom has been more than accommodating in cooking separate meals and translating traditional Filipino dishes to suit Droko’s dietary restrictions.”

Droko hails from South Sudan, having moved to Canada at five years old. Dela Cruz Yip comes from a Filipino and Chinese family. She was born here.

It didn’t take long for Dela Cruz Yip to introduce Droko to her family. Although Droko doesn’t quite remember when it was exactly, she did note how soon it was.

“It was really, really early in the game,” she laughed. The immediacy may be off-putting for some, but for Droko, meeting Dela Cruz Yip’s family has been nothing short of a blessing. “Her family is so welcoming and so loving and so wonderful, so from early on, we just all got along very well.”

The two come from contrasting cultures, but Droko argues that their differences are not necessarily intense enough to be labelled as barriers. She prefers to call them as simple dichotomies. For example, Droko comes from a culture that is deeply entrenched in gender roles and binaries, and navigating around that is something she admits to have taken note of. Another one is food. Dela Cruz Yip’s mom is first-generation Filipina and her stepdad is American – meat is an integral part of their respective cuisines.

Droko happens to be a pescatarian, but the nuance hasn’t been an issue. Dela Cruz Yip’s mom has been more than accommodating in cooking separate meals and translating traditional Filipino dishes to suite Droko’s dietary restrictions. “It’s just really cool that cultural foods, both from her culture and my culture, have just been made to not have meat in them, even though they traditionally have meat in them,” Droko said.

As Gamboa noted, regardless of race or orientation, anyone can get nervous prior to meeting their partner’s parents. However, for couples in an interracial relationship, the dynamic surrounding cultural differences, is another layer to address. Droko’s siblings and cousins – whom she holds very dearly – are incredibly fond of Dela Cruz Yip.

Meanwhile, her parents, have yet to meet her partner. For Droko, the delay isn’t necessarily rooted from their ethnic differences, it stems more from the queer aspect of their relationship. “Obviously, I’m not closeted at all, I’m very, very queer, and Ashley is not closeted at all either, but it’s finding the balance,” she said.

Intersectionality is a branch of Critical Race Theory developed by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw that illustrates how multiple social identities overlap and contribute in the creation of a whole identity. The framework plays an important role in understanding systemic social inequality and injustices that minorities face. For a couple in an interracial and queer relationship, Intersectionality couldn’t be more important.

Although Droko believes that the stigma surrounding interracial and same-sex relationships is no longer the ominous, dark cloud that it used to be, it still very much exists.

“I sometimes notice when, specifically, black people look at us on the streets. A lot of the times I don’t know whether that is because we’re queer, or because we’re in an interracial relationship, but I do notice,” she said.

She even held qualms about societal issues early in their relationship, admitting to having held some fear about acceptance and judgement when they first started dating.

Dela Cruz Yip is the starting point guard for the Capilano Blues women’s basketball team. Not only is she the quintessential point guard on the court, she’s also a rock off the court. “I think the one thing that Ashley taught me with our relationship is that people’s opinions don’t matter at all,” Droko said. “The judgement that may or may not be there, I don’t see it because all I see is how happy I am.”

Interracial relationships may inherently highlight the cultural differences that people carry. For Gamboa and Ilku, embracing these differences have been a satisfying journey towards each other’s lives. For Esucdero, normalizing, adapting and accepting the contrasting values in each other stands as a lesson that modern society is still working towards. By nature, these differences also highlight an individual’s pride for their culture.

Droko is a proud South Sudanese. For Dela Cruz Yip, this cultural pride has been one of the most inspiring lessons she’s learned in their relationship. This cultural dignity, when coupled with the unyielding value that Droko holds for education, particularly as a woman of colour, has been incredibly profound for Dela Cruz Yip. “In South Sudan, education, especially for a woman, is not the easiest to come by,” she said. “She has really taken the opportunity in Vancouver to go to school, do well in school and not take that opportunity for granted, because I think a lot of people who live in the West, they’re kind of like ‘hey, school is always there and whatnot’ but its not always there for people, especially in the Global South.”

So Far to Go

Race relations and gender issues have been at the very forefront of the conversations that surround modern society. Recent developments in Donald Trump’s America can be dissuading, dehumanizing and terrorizing, particularly for people who come from groups that have been historically marginalized and oppressed.

Although interracial dating and its prosperity and acceptance may not be significant enough to move the needle, eradicating the stigma still represents a small step towards the social equality that has been fabled and dreamt of for centuries. Even the simple acceptance from parents and elders can mean everything. Dela Cruz Yip might have put it best: “Obviously, with people of colour especially, respecting your elders and respecting your parents is huge…” she said. “But if it came down to my parents not wanting me to date someone that treated me well, that made me very happy, that is committed and loyal and trusting and loving and passionate, I would say to them, well that’s too bad – you can’t tell me who I can and cannot love.”

It might not amount to much. It might just be a small step that hardly registers a speck in the quest for social equality, but at least its hopeful. After all, rebellions are built on hope.