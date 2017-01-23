A threat to America’s thread count

Loading ... Loading ...

The day before his inauguration, scientists named a moth after Donald Trump. I can’t get over the irony.

What is a moth, anyway? It’s a pest. A winged insect that eats wool, silk and other fibres – your favourite sweater, for instance. Or… you know, the fabric of America.

The similarities don’t end there. Moths are drawn to brightness and Trump revels in the spotlight. Moths pollinate flowers and, judging by his five kids with three different women, it seems as though Trump has done plenty of pollinating as well. And don’t even get me started on the tiny hands/tiny wingspan comparison. The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi moth clocks in at a measly 0.4 inches (nine millimetres) across. Hilarious.

However, the real reason Trump is sharing his namesake with something other than a hotel, steak or necktie is that biologist Dr. Vazrick Nazari thought the scales on its head looked like the real estate mogul’s famous hairstyle.

As I’m writing these words, the alt-left… I mean top left… corner of my computer screen is occupied by a CBC live feed of Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. He’s literally taking the oath of office at this very second, and it just seems so surreal.

This is the same man I tuned into NBC to watch during the much-anticipated debut of The Apprentice back in 2004, before any celebrities were involved and the show created its own stars from the likes of Bill Rancic and Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth. Even then, Trump was all about the catchphrase and like a loyal puppy dog I’d wait through the scripted spontaneity of an entire episode just to hear him say “You’re fired.”

A few years later, in an effort to liven up the show, Trump brought in a revolving door of celebrity contestants like Joan Rivers, Gary Busey, Meatloaf and Piers Morgan, to name a few. By season five, his eldest children had replaced Carolyn Kepcher and George Ross, his original advisors in the boardroom. Funny enough, those same children seem to have replaced many of Trump’s advisors from the campaign trail as well. Even scarier, there will be at least one former Apprentice contestant working in the White House. It was revealed earlier this month that Manigault-Stallworth will serve as Trump’s personal assistant and director of communications. Yikes.

With every president prior to now, I never really knew who they were or what they were about until after they were formally installed. Granted, I was much younger, but American politics never stuck out as being this memorable or this polarizing. I barely knew there was a George Bush Jr., let alone a Bush Sr., and Clinton was always just the tall guy with the vocal fry who did not-did-not-did-not-did have sexual relations with that woman.

Things are much different with Trump. Because he’s been all over my TV set for years, I feel like I’ve known him all my life – and in most cases, that would be comforting. But it isn’t. Even as a kid, I thought he was completely fake and aloof, which is ironic because so many people are now hailing him as the anti-politician – the guy who’s somehow going to be less slimy and more capable than all the others. He won’t be. All we can hope for is that he might not be any worse.

With that said, however, it’s my genuine hope that Trump rises to the occasion as president. It’s in our collective best interest for him to do so. One thing is for sure – I certainly wouldn’t want to be in his shoes. World leaders are controversial public figures, but they’re also people just like you and I. The attacks they and their families face every day are absurd and atrocious, and I’m not talking about the physical ones that are thwarted by the Secret Service.

No, I worry about Trump’s feelings. This is a man who wears his insecurities like cuff-links – which is to say, on his sleeve and in the most public of forums. Even if he’s up for the task from a leadership standpoint, I have concerns about his notoriously thin skin. Say what you will about Obama, but the man could take criticism. I don’t think I ever once saw him project his insecurities onto other people, and if he did he certainly wasn’t as petty about it.

Trump is different. Underneath his Cheeto-orange façade is a delicate moth who can be easily crushed and mortally wounded by nothing more than a tweet. That’s an element of America’s new president that even a top-notch security detail won’t be able to protect. And maybe that’s why he’s surrounding himself with his family, friends and favourite yes-men – because that’s where he feels the safest.

Or maybe I’m completely wrong, but I kind of like where this whole winged insect metaphor is going. I also like the old quote, “politics makes strange bedfellows.”

Moths eat bedsheets too, right? That could be interesting.