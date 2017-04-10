The week in geek

Recent Posts
Popular Posts
- FROM BOYS TO MEN
November 10, 2014
- JIAN G. VERSUS THE CBC
October 28, 2014
- FVDED IN THE PARK: DAY 2
July 5, 2015
- TYPES OF CAPU STUDENTS
September 24, 2014
- WHAT’S NEW WITH THE CSU?
November 2, 2015
- Content filters create issue for advertisers
March 2, 2016
- MEET YOUR MAKER
November 2, 2015
- FROM BOYS TO MEN
Find us on Facebook
-
Random Posts
- ADAM COHENLooking kind of like Jimmy Fallon and sounding kind of like his father Leonard, Montreal singersongwriter Adam Cohen is no …
- FRIDAY EVENING PLAYLIST
- The week in geekGrowing up, every single person I knew had approximately 1,700 Archie comics. Wholesome and pure, although sometimes unintentionally very sexual, …
- ABC’S OF EDUCATIONSchool districts throughout BC and the US are abandoning their traditional educational curriculum by no longer teaching cursive writing, aspects …
- WATERED OUTAccording to a recent article published by CBC News, our water supply is gradually decreasing due to overuse by Vancouver …
- JOHN MULANEYA new-age church seems like a rather odd venue for an inappropriate comedy show. But that didn’t stop John Mulaney …
- ADAM COHEN