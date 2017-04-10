The week in geek

Loading ... Loading ...

April 1 is a crappy day for a lot of reasons: it’s probably raining, and the promise of May flowers is a pretty shit trade-off. The knowledge that Easter is right around the corner and you will soon have to endure weirdly coloured egg salad sandwiches for the following weeks, and waking up knowing that nothing you hear today will be true don’t do anything to support this pretty shitty day.

I’m an only child, so I missed out on the childhood experience of siblings covering toilet seats with Saran wrap or whatever other shitty things they do to each other, on the one day they can’t really get in trouble for it. My only involvement with April Fool’s Day has been when brands make sad excuses for their ‘pranks’ that really just ended up giving me epic trust issues.

On this hallowed of days, no one expected to be betrayed by the fan favourite cartoon Rick and Morty, and they weren’t. When the show announced on Twitter that they were streaming the first episode of the highly anticipated (and super late, c’mon guys) third season, the Internet exploded. To be fair, when I first heard the news, I was extremely skeptical. I’d been hurt too many times before. I was scared. Ultimately, my trust paid off and I was rewarded, as we all were, with Rick’s sole motivation in life: finding the McNuggets Szechuan sauce.

I’ve never tried McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, so, I can’t confirm whether it’s as mouth-foamingly good as Rick made it out to be. What I can tell you is that with this simple mention of a limited-edition sauce that came out in 1998, on a cartoon show about alternate realities, McDonalds is pretty much getting cyber-bullied in to bringing it back.

“Please God,” the official Rick and Morty Twitter prayed, “I don’t ask for much, please let us gain enough cultural influence to force McDonald’s into bringing back that fucking sauce.” With that, people went fucking nuts. Recipes to make the sauce all of a sudden shot to the top of Google. Fan art and memes started popping up at alarming rates. A petition that has over 30,000 signatures is rapidly climbing on Change.org. The actual sauce (and photos of the sauce, it seems) is selling for hundreds of dollars on Ebay. It’s absolute pandemonium.

Sweating at the collar and backed into a corner, McDonald’s responded by saying, “we never say never,” which is probably the biggest cop-out I’ve ever heard from a company. Just bring back the fucking sauce, McDonald’s. This is your golden ticket. Stop making puns that make the Twitterverse uncomfortable (“McNugga Lubba Dub Dub” particularly made me throw up in my mouth a little bit) and just take a chance on a little show that has its animated characters sing things like “take off your panties and shit on the floor,” okay?

I think what we all need to take from this is that people will get attached to just about anything. A few days ago, if anyone had mentioned McDonald’s limited edition sauces to me, I wouldn’t have cared. Now, I have a purpose in life, as we all do. I want to know if this fucking sauce is good enough to travel through dimensions for. I want to experience Rick’s driving force, what keeps him going. Considering this is basically the only thing that even matters to me anymore, it’s easy to see that Rick and Morty has obtained the cultural influence it wished for. Now it’s just time for McDonald’s to step the fuck up and make dreams come true.