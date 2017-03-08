The week in geek

Loading ... Loading ...

Growing up, every single person I knew had approximately 1,700 Archie comics. Wholesome and pure, although sometimes unintentionally very sexual, the world of Riverdale was always the perfect place to escape while sitting on the toilet at your friend’s house. When I heard an Archie television series was filming in Vancouver, I’ll admit I got excited.

Archie could be a breath of fresh air amid dark and gritty superhero reworks, I thought. Boy, was I wrong. So very wrong. Comic book adaptations are always a coin flip. You have all this amazing source material and characters that have been loved for generations, which should make things easier, and yet 99 per cent of the time, someone fucks it up along the way and you end up with Killer Croc in velour sweatpants.

The charm of Archie has always been with the characters. The comic’s namesake, Archie Andrews, is a gangly, freckled redhead who somehow won the affection of two babes, sometimes likes to play football, sing in a band and low key get bullied by everyone. With this source material, the CW gave us a new and improved Archie Andrews: Vampire Diaries style. Pretty much always shirtless and sweaty for reasons I don’t understand, this new Archie is a buff brunette with really crap red hair dye. He enjoys activities such as: running down the street in the middle of the night with no shirt on, brooding, banging hot teachers and having absolutely no charisma or presence whatsoever. The casting still baffles me, mostly because I know someone on the casting committee was like, “Okay we’re looking for Archie Andrews, a cute, average redhead teenager with freckles. You know what we need? Someone who is the opposite of all of that.” I don’t know what kind of high school these guys went to, but apparently to them the average 16-year-old has the body of a Calvin Klein model and has at least one bottle of baby oil on him at all times.

A huge departure from the pastel 50’s vibe of the comics, the television counterpart of Riverdale is a mysterious town where people get murdered and everything is tinted blue. However, even in this world where Jughead is the human equivalent of Hot Topic, Betty is a literal rectangle and it’s more fun to watch Veronica’s eyebrows slowly combine into one super eyebrow than actually watch the episode.

Yet the character that takes the cake for being an actual pile of garbage is none of them, it’s Cheryl Blossom, an apparent liquid lipstick lover who talks like a 30-year-old woman who read Pride and Prejudice one too many times. She seems to be happiest casually lounging in her dead brother’s bed wearing lingerie, straddling classmates to sensually apply blush and then calling them a fat cow immediately afterwards. To be fair, I don’t remember much of Cheryl from the comics, but I feel that I would have remembered a character that made a little part of me die inside every time I saw her on the page.

I’m sure that taking something as niche as a comic book and turning it in to something a wide variety of people can love is no small task, but I just don’t understand taking a comic so far away from the original material that it’s completely unrecognizable. While the characters’ names and some locations are the same, this new Riverdale is nothing like it’s print counterpart. I appreciate how hard it’s trying to be relevant, I really do, but no amount of moody narration, social media references or sweaty shirtless Archie will ever come close to any of the original overprinted comics I used to beg my mom for at the grocery store, read once and then stack more important things on top of.