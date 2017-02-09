The week in geek

Loading ... Loading ...

I have always loved Batman. I don’t know if it was the gadgets, the villains or his daddy issues, but something about the gritty anti-hero drew me in right away. Everything was going great, I had awesome comics to keep me entranced, and when Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy came out I thought, “Hey, Batman might have a life onscreen that isn’t complete garbage after all!”

Then Ben Affleck happened.

Don’t get me wrong, I sort of like Ben Affleck. I like that he’s a little bit of a douche who looks like he has a multi-storey wine cellar. He is truly the DILF we deserve, but not the one we need right now. After his two performances in Batman vs. Superman and Suicide Squad were met with a less than enthusiastic response, his announcement that he was planning on directing the new solo Batman film was basically all I needed to completely give up on the franchise. He assured skeptical fans that he would only direct the film if the script was really solid, and then promptly stepped down as the director. I am feeling many things, but apprehensive would probably sum them up.

The DC movie universe, if you can even call it a universe, has been on the rocks ever since they almost ruined Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 pile of trash, Green Lantern. For some reason, they just can’t seem to translate their comics in to anything worthwhile. It could be because they can’t nail the castings like Marvel (can you even picture Iron Man as anyone other than RDJ anymore?) or because their turn-around on their heavy hitters is just too high. Can’t we just leave Batman alone for a few years? Did we really need Affleck eye-banging the camera and being forced friends with Superman? Can we bring back the Clooney bat nipples? These are the questions I want answered.

It’s honestly such a shame that DC keeps pushing Batman and Superman so hard, considering they have so much amazing material to work with. Do you know what I would do for a Martian Manhunter movie? Horrible, unspeakable things. Instead, we get multiple reboots in the hopes that people will stop making memes about how sad Ben Affleck looks in all the press interviews. Then, they will drum up just enough excitement for the upcoming Justice League that the studio breaks even.

Ben Affleck, if you’re out there on your yacht reading this right now, I have a few humble suggestions for your next Batman project. First of all, ditch the stubble. I know you’re trying to pull off the dangerous, badass look, but you’re just making Bruce Wayne look like he spent the last week eating doughnuts and drinking beer on the couch. Second, if the script isn’t good enough for you to want to direct the movie, maybe the movie shouldn’t get made. It’s not enough to just have a dark, moody Bruce Wayne whine on screen for two hours, he deserves more. Finally, and I can’t stress this enough, please consider making a very, very, tight spandex Batsuit.