The week in geek

When I was a young pre-teen I walked, no, strutted into EB Games clutching my measly allowance and ziplock bag of Gameboy Advance cartridges to my chest. The Nintendo DS had just been released, and I had been waiting in line all day with my dad with the hopes that I could pawn off all my old games and afford the fancy new portable dual-screen console. As I spread my games across the table, I had a moment of hesitation and picked up my favourite game at the time, Zelda: The Minish Cap. I still remember playing it, although to be fair, it’s difficult to forget a game that includes a talking green duck hat and the ability to shrink down to a miniature size and break-in to innocent townsfolk’s houses. Luckily, I ponied up and purchased the DS when Zelda: The Phantom Hourglass was released and I spent most my high school classes pretending to work, but instead playing basically the same dungeon over and over again. Nintendo had got me under their thumb, and to be perfectly honest, I’m still there.

This week, gamers of the world rejoiced – and then very quickly turned skeptical on Reddit – at the release of Nintendo’s newest console, the Nintendo Switch. To give you a quick summary, the Switch is a gaming console that gives you the option between being a massive nerd in the safety of your own home, or taking that nerdiness out to the outside world with a screen large enough that it’s not even a little bit discreet. At $400, it’s no small purchase, but I really wasn’t paying attention because the assholes had already hooked me in to buying their PSP garbage with the promise of a new trailer for Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A complete departure from the past Zelda titles, Breath of the Wild is an open world platform that features new combat mechanics, gorgeous graphics and Epona. Which is all I want anyways.

Along with Breath of the Wild a slew of new games were announced. Including Super Mario Odyssey, a game which has Mario running around with regular-looking human beings and is way more disturbing than you would think. There’s also a game where players literally just punch each other to death with giant elastic arms, aptly named Arms. I know you’re probably shaking with excitement at this point, but unfortunately this is when Nintendo dropped the bob-omb: if you want to battle your friends online with the Switch, you’re going to have to pay. Monthly. Every month. Do you not think I have enough bills, Nintendo? It’s the only mail I get. I don’t need a condescending sideways glance from my mailman when he hands me my monthly bill from Nintendo Online, okay? Club Penguin Magazine gets me enough of those.

The sad fact of the matter is I can complain all I want, but I already know I’m going to get the Switch. The thought that I could miss out on a Zelda game, especially one as different for the franchise as Breath of the Wild, gives me worse nightmares than the horrific moon in Majoras Mask. However, my years on this planet since the release of the DS have hardened me, and I can confidently say I won’t be that total loser standing in line at EB Games hoping to get my hands on one of the first consoles. I’ll just pre-order it instead.