The mute button

Popular shows like Making a Murderer highlight the injustices of the American judicial system. But is Canada receiving the same reality check?

Canadians who have been lucky enough to travel have likely engaged in the popular discourse about how great it is to be Canadian. Globally, we are recognized as friendly, polite and funny, as a nation and a diverse land that is rich in history. The influx of multicultural diversity equates a smorgasbord of languages, ethnic groups and culture — a reputation built from the forward thinking of citizens and selected government leaders, all in an attempt to maintain a positive country, and in turn, reputation.

The Human Rights Act, established in 1977, is a tangible outcome to protect citizens, disregarding ethnic origin, skin colour, gender or disability. But there is a particular issue that seems to be in retrograde. As a major part of Canadian heritage, why are there so many of our Aboriginal people in our prisons?

First Nations currently make up more than a quarter of the prison population across Canada. For Aboriginal women, the truth is even more dismal. The rise of the incarcerated Aboriginal female has been climbing over the last decade, growing by nearly 90 per cent with little indication of a decline. One in three female inmates in prison are Aboriginal — twofold in complication for women, due to the bigotry of being a lady and for being First Nations.

While pervasive in the judicial system, racial profiling is not the only answer behind the overwhelming penitentiary rates. It is neither as simple as Aboriginals committing more crimes nor as simple as being the victims of a disproportionate criminal system either. The report, entitled Marginalized, focuses on the negative legacy of colonization and lasting damages continuing to deprecate the Aboriginal women, cornering these women into the oppression of laws, racism and violence.

The long term discrimination and social inequality has impoverished Aboriginal women into a cycle of minority injustice. The extraction of proper social services, adequate health care and access to education only increases the likelihood of crime.

When sentenced, individuals are ranked in minimum, medium or maximum security. Statistics state that Aboriginal women are more likely to be placed under maximum security than other women. Often, this is because they do not adjust well to the prison lifestyle and engage in self-harm. What the ranking lacks is the cultural understanding of the emotional, physical and sexual abuse, which could have resulted in similar behaviour outside of prison. Statistics also reveal that 90 per cent of Aboriginal women have reported abuse prior to penitentiary service.

The current methods of high security detainment place women far from their home and families, distanced from other inmates and under strict surveillance. They are excluded from prison programming, activities and the sense of community.

Serving time in maximum security hampers an Aboriginal woman’s chances of getting transferred to a lower security ranking confinement. Over 75 per cent of First Nations offenders remain in high security until their release date – 10 per cent higher than a non-Aboriginal. Furthermore, once released they are denied quality rehabilitation programs and are lacking both gender specificity and cultural understanding.

It is important to note the condition of the female Aboriginal inmates’ mental health. They are confined to the scars of generations of minority injustices. Years of disproportionate treatment socially, emotionally and judicially can often lead to the deterioration of their mental health. This is only worsened due to the maximum security and lack of interactions – deteriorating their chances of escaping the cycle of minority issues once integrating back to everyday life.

Dawn Harvard, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada has said, “I’m not shocked by this. This is unfortunately the direct result of what happens when a particular people are oppressed in their own territory.” Harvard is concerned about the result of non-violent crimes that are worsened because of their treatment once in prison. D i s c o u r s e about the reality of these marginalized women, who happen to be Aboriginal, must continue. With more awareness comes more discussion, and with enough momentum, change may come.