Well, it’s been a stellar two years here at Sip, Sip, Hurray. We have had many amazing pairings over the years, ranging from Kraft Dinner with some Spanish Cava to poutine with a southern French Pinot Noir. All along the way, my goal has been to educate, help and show you that you don’t need a top-hat, a monocle and a butler to appreciate a fine drink while pairing it with an affordable meal. I love good food and good wine and I hope you folks have had fun along the way!

In honour of the fact that this column may possibly be my very last one, I decided to do a bit of a different thing today. Consider this a bit of a “smorgasbord” column, and joined by my good pal, Editor-in-Chief Andy Rice, we decided to try three different wines and three different beers with three cheeses and three types of chocolate! Yes, this is a tough job but somebody has to do it.

As you can see, I thought it would be best to go out with a bang. All that we purchased today is widely available for purchase, and of course, all items are well under $20. Instead of going into intense detail about any one specific pairing, I thought I’d go through each item, talk a bit about their tasting notes, and then give suggestions on what might pair well together and what might not. The goal then is for you to go out, give any of these a try and let me know what worked or what didn’t, or what amazing pairings you come up with yourself. Now let’s get started!

1. KWV Classic Collection 2014 Sauvignon Blanc

An inexpensive little white from South Africa. Light and elegant with nice aromas of guava, floral citrus and hefty ripe stone fruit. It does come off a bit buttery, citrus forward and unfortunately a little bit “hot” with alcohol. However, it’s still a very refreshing and easy drinking wine, perfect for a sunny day and a picnic!

2. Mt. Boucherie 2013 Pinot Noir

Kelowna-based Mt. Boucherie is a classic BC winery. This Pinot is just lovely. A bit funky to start, with an old library book type of musk and some ripe berry aromas. It’s a sharp, dry wine; a little bit tight off the top, but rich with cherry and earthy flavours. This wine is fresh, maybe a bit young, but a nice ripe Pinot that shows perfectly what an inexpensive red from BC can be.

3. Main Street Rye Red Tart Saison

Probably one of my favourite local seasonals, this is a great little saison that Main Street has absolutely nailed as a sessionable (despite that six per cent) and complex beer. There are aromas and flavours of cloves, gooseberries and bananas, all classic saison flavours. And yet, this saison sports its sour beer disguise rather well. Flavours of intense sour cherries pervade this beer, making it surprisingly complex and a neat marriage of two styles.

4. Bridge Side Cut North East IPA

I’m an IPA nut and this is one of my favourites in the city. Bridge is one of the best and brightest from North Vancouver and this North-East style IPA is such a star. Peach and tropical fruit flavours dominate this beer with a full and delicious mouthfeel. This beer consistently shows what a good and balanced IPA can be all about and I encourage any IPA naysayer to give this beauty a try!

5. Doan’s + Sons of Vancouver Altbier

This is a unique collaboration from Doan’s Brewing Company, one of the city’s smallest (and best) craft breweries, and Sons of Vancouver, one of the city’s smallest (and best) craft distilleries – just a short walk from Capilano University! Their Altbier collaboration is flavoured with a tremendous amount of Amaretto, crafting a really interesting beer. It’s sweet and boozy in all the best ways, brimming with dark, malty notes and deep ripe fruit flavours. This is a total testament to the quality of Vancouver’s craft scene, marrying two fantastic producers to create a totally new, integrated and balanced product.

6. Stag’s Hollow 2012 Hart

I don’t drink many dessert wines but this is a lovely example of what a bunch of ripe Merlot and a talented Okanagan winemaker can do. Resplendent with dark sweet plum and berry flavours, this wine is just pure rich decadence. With a bit of age on it, this thing can open up and be a total star at any dinner party.

The cheeses we went for were a rich and sharp aged cheddar, a super smoky gouda with some light sweetness and a buttery and unobtrusive brie. The chocolates were a simple Hershey’s milk chocolate bar, a creamy and crunchy Cadbury Hazelnut bar and a salted caramel Godiva bar. As I said before, I don’t want to delve too much into what should or could pair well with what, but I’ll gladly point you folks in the right direction.

The white and the red were both too sharp and tart for the chocolates while the dessert wine was absolutely ideal. The brie was a great player with everything we tasted due to its unobtrusiveness, while the cheddar performed well with the white and most of the beers. The chocolates were not great team players with most, except for the dessert wine and the Altbier, which contained enough residual sweetness to hold their own.

As I said, there were too many combinations and pairings in this extravaganza to cover in just this column, but I highly encourage you to take some of these ideas and try them out yourself! Let me know what you try! Everything I’ve suggested can be found at a reasonable price and can be a super fun date or hangout to do with the special people in your life.

I just want to finish by extending a huge thank you to everybody at the Courier for being so supportive of this crazy little column of mine. A big thanks of course needs to go to Carlo Javier, my ever-patient editor, and Andy Rice for being an amazing editor-in-chief and partner in crime for so very many of these tastings. And, of course, a big thank you to all of you who have read my column. Keep tasting, trying, experimenting, and above all enjoying all the food and drinks in your life. Thanks for an amazing year!