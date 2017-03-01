Sip, sip, hurray

Loading ... Loading ...

I know. I know… it feels like the weather has been kind of pranking us these days, right? We live in Vancouver to escape all the ridiculousness that comes with heavy snowfalls, but with more snow apparently on the way this week, we decided to have a hearty, soul warming meal. One that conjures up visions of hardened cowboys around a campfire in the dark, cold nights of the desert. Yes, you guessed it: today’s food is the classic wieners and beans.

Joined by our esteemed Editor-in-Chief Andy Rice, we set out to gather our ingredients, and most importantly, our wine. On that note, what wine did we end up with today?

Pairing for a dish like this was a challenge. The main reason being that I had never actually eaten wieners and beans! I expected the dish to be sweet, fatty and dense – with maybe some dashes of spice. The beans would at least provide all the sweetness and syrupiness, whereas the wieners we chose were a special mozzarella and jalapeno brand, which would provide the fattiness and the dash of spice.

For the wine, I was hoping to find something more of an old-world style, some light acidity and some good fruit, so I chose Fantini’s 2015 Sangiovese from the Puglia region. Puglia is located on the “heel” of Italy and is known for being more of a “bulk wine” producing region but does have little gems around the area. Sangiovese is Italy’s most planted grape variety and you can find it almost everywhere throughout the country.

Fantini’s Sangiovese was a delight. An earthy nose highlighted by bright red cherries, leather and tobacco, leads to a dry, medium-bodied wine with flavours of ripe cherries, a velvety texture, with light acidity and integrated soft tannins. My one complaint about this wine is that it almost leans to a bit more of a “jammy” characteristic than I’d personally like.

But all in all, the wine was wonderful with an amazing value. I found this at Brewery Creek liquor store on Main for $16.99. Finding a flavourful, balanced and interesting wine at such a great value is a welcome surprise and I would definitely go back to this wine again.

So, how did the wine stack up with the wieners and beans?

It was a rather interesting pairing. As I said, the sausages we chose ended up having a bit more kick and spice, while the beans were slightly savoury sweet. Together, both provided a rather dense yet very filling meal. The wine was a good accompaniment to the beans and the fattiness of the overall dish, but provided little defence against the jalapeño spice.

The spiciness tended to cut through, but not in an overly unpleasant way. That particular flavour jutting out was just a little bit too sharp and prominent to make this an absolutely perfect pairing. That “jammy” nature that I mentioned also didn’t really help things in terms of making this ideal. The fruit forward nature of the wine simply caused a lot of the sweeter elements of the beans to be accentuated and for the palate to remain in a kind of… ”sweet” spot.

It wasn’t altogether bad, and was quite delicious, but it also made the whole pairing far heavier than it would have been, had the wine been a bit more acidic. This would have made sure that the sweetness of the beans would be cut, and provided a bit less of an all-out attack on the palate. All participants agreed on these results and would give this a solid 7/10 in terms of the quality of the pairing.

At the end of the day, this was a great wine with a tasty dish, but they did not quite meet exactly where I wanted them to.

This old-world wine was a bit too new world in style to fully meet what I expected, but it was still an excellent bottle. This is a prime example of how broad styles can be, and how generalized ideas about certain wines can be easily debunked. Inquire! Read! Be curious! There’s a lot to learn about wine out there! See if you can try these wieners and beans with your own pairing. Feel free to follow me on Instagram and Twitter @sipsiphurray and let me know how it goes!