4shared


Sip, sip, hurray

Buffalo Chicken Dip + Sauvignon Blanc

0 Comment  31 Jan 2017   Posted by

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


It’s been a rough few weeks, especially for our American neighbours. After the overly-aggressive Cheeto Tiny Hands became President of the United States, I know many Americans who’ve become disillusioned, upset and frankly could use a little pick-me-up.

My Ohio-born and raised girlfriend, Victoria, was one of those many angry Americans, and today’s food choice is a special tribute to the American Midwest: Buffalo Chicken Dip.

I went into this knowing absolutely nothing about this stuff but was guaranteed that this is a classic, cheap and spectacularly unhealthy dish. Victoria had her own recipe kicking around and it was deceptively easy to put together.

Screen Shot 2017-01-31 at 7.36.24 PMAnd for the first time ever, we here at Sip, Sip, Hurray! decided to include the recipe for today’s dish so you can try it out at home! Essentially, the dip is a beautiful melting pot of Frank’s Red Hot, cream cheese, grated cheddar, blue cheese dressing (or ranch) and pulled chicken. Simple, fast and deliciously decadent. So, what on earth can you pair with this diet-destroying dish?

With the heavy decadence of the Buffalo Chicken Dip, something clean, fresh and dry was needed, to pair properly. With that in mind, I opted for the 2016 Matua Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. Matua holds an interesting distinction as being the first New Zealand winery to produce Sauvignon Blanc back in 1974.

While the clear majority of the most popular New Zealand whites are produced from the world-famous Marlborough region, today’s Sauvignon comes from the Hawke’s Bay region. With huge weather extremes, and its own little microclimate, Hawke’s Bay is an old region with its own very distinct personality in its wines.

This Sauvignon was beautiful. Big, hefty aromas of guava, lime and stone fruit are evident, while remaining clean and fresh, accompanied by a light yet fleshy mouthfeel with flavours of lime, kiwi, more of that stone fruit and pleasant acidity. This dry white has a nice, lovely finish and leaves you with tropical fruit notes lingering along the palate. I have a huge fondness for New Zealand Sauvignons and this one is pretty high up on my list of favourites.

The question remains, though: whether or not this wine was the perfect pairing with the huge bowl of Buffalo Chicken Dip on the table in front of me.

The answer is yes. Yes, it was. Over the course of this column, I have found certain pairings that are just amazing and perfect 10/10’s, and the Matua paired with this dish was definitely one of them. We had some homemade crostini and celery sticks as dipping tools for the dip and I tried the wine with both of those, plus heavy portions of the dip.

Buffalo Chicken Dip is just an assault of cheesy savouriness. With the combo of cream cheese and cheddar, plus the blue cheese dressing and a kick of spice from the Frank’s, there is a heck of a lot for this wine to fight through.

The Matua was absolutely perfect in every way. Not only did it manage to cut through the fatty flavours of the dip, but the wine managed to make the whole dish lighter and far more fresh. The crostini didn’t add much to the flavour of the whole dish but simply provided a little bit more texture than simply the chicken, whereas the celery provided a bit of a fresh bite that accompanied the “green” flavours of the wine. It was delicious and beautifully decadent. This is a pairing I would absolutely return to at any time.

Tonight’s sampling of an American Midwest classic was an absolute success. The wine made it all even better.

Hopefully, great comfort foods like this one will help us get through the chaos of the next four years, and if not, wine will still make it all better. Be sure to follow me on Instagram and Twitter @sipsiphurray.

Max Ley
Written by
For an unprecedented fourth semester, local beverage guru Max Ley will be continuing his popular pairing recommendations for affordable wine and cheap student foods. Truth be told, the nature of this column really lends itself to endless possibilities. Expect even more ingenious matches from our very own wine aficionado and tweet your questions to @sipsiphurray!


Related Posts


Sip, sip, hurray
November 21, 2016

Sip sip hooray
November 2, 2015

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • KICKING INTO GEARKICKING INTO GEAR
      After an eight-month layoff, both the Capilano University Blues varsity men’s and women’s soccer teams returned to the pitch to …
    • THE WHEELS ON THE BUS ARE FALLING OFF
      This is a long election campaign — the longest Canadians have ever endured — and one message that political pundits …
    • OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW
      Picture the entire Orpheum near capacity, screaming and jumping and yelling in anticipation for a bluegrass band from Nashville. Yes, …
    • POLITICS AFTER PARISPOLITICS AFTER PARIS
      We all felt its wrath in some way, shape or form. Paris under siege, not like earlier this year at …
    • CHET FAKERCHET FAKER
      If it wasn’t apparent how popular Chet Faker’s music has become, it’s now after playing to a sold out show …
    • Capilano grad looks ahead to VIFF premiereCapilano grad looks ahead to VIFF premiere
      It’s only been two-and-a-half years since Sophy Romvari left Capilano University with a degree in Motion Picture Arts (MOPA), but …