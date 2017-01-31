Loading ... Loading ...

It’s been a rough few weeks, especially for our American neighbours. After the overly-aggressive Cheeto Tiny Hands became President of the United States, I know many Americans who’ve become disillusioned, upset and frankly could use a little pick-me-up.

My Ohio-born and raised girlfriend, Victoria, was one of those many angry Americans, and today’s food choice is a special tribute to the American Midwest: Buffalo Chicken Dip.

I went into this knowing absolutely nothing about this stuff but was guaranteed that this is a classic, cheap and spectacularly unhealthy dish. Victoria had her own recipe kicking around and it was deceptively easy to put together.

And for the first time ever, we here at Sip, Sip, Hurray! decided to include the recipe for today’s dish so you can try it out at home! Essentially, the dip is a beautiful melting pot of Frank’s Red Hot, cream cheese, grated cheddar, blue cheese dressing (or ranch) and pulled chicken. Simple, fast and deliciously decadent. So, what on earth can you pair with this diet-destroying dish?

With the heavy decadence of the Buffalo Chicken Dip, something clean, fresh and dry was needed, to pair properly. With that in mind, I opted for the 2016 Matua Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. Matua holds an interesting distinction as being the first New Zealand winery to produce Sauvignon Blanc back in 1974.

While the clear majority of the most popular New Zealand whites are produced from the world-famous Marlborough region, today’s Sauvignon comes from the Hawke’s Bay region. With huge weather extremes, and its own little microclimate, Hawke’s Bay is an old region with its own very distinct personality in its wines.

This Sauvignon was beautiful. Big, hefty aromas of guava, lime and stone fruit are evident, while remaining clean and fresh, accompanied by a light yet fleshy mouthfeel with flavours of lime, kiwi, more of that stone fruit and pleasant acidity. This dry white has a nice, lovely finish and leaves you with tropical fruit notes lingering along the palate. I have a huge fondness for New Zealand Sauvignons and this one is pretty high up on my list of favourites.

The question remains, though: whether or not this wine was the perfect pairing with the huge bowl of Buffalo Chicken Dip on the table in front of me.

The answer is yes. Yes, it was. Over the course of this column, I have found certain pairings that are just amazing and perfect 10/10’s, and the Matua paired with this dish was definitely one of them. We had some homemade crostini and celery sticks as dipping tools for the dip and I tried the wine with both of those, plus heavy portions of the dip.

Buffalo Chicken Dip is just an assault of cheesy savouriness. With the combo of cream cheese and cheddar, plus the blue cheese dressing and a kick of spice from the Frank’s, there is a heck of a lot for this wine to fight through.

The Matua was absolutely perfect in every way. Not only did it manage to cut through the fatty flavours of the dip, but the wine managed to make the whole dish lighter and far more fresh. The crostini didn’t add much to the flavour of the whole dish but simply provided a little bit more texture than simply the chicken, whereas the celery provided a bit of a fresh bite that accompanied the “green” flavours of the wine. It was delicious and beautifully decadent. This is a pairing I would absolutely return to at any time.

Tonight’s sampling of an American Midwest classic was an absolute success. The wine made it all even better.

Hopefully, great comfort foods like this one will help us get through the chaos of the next four years, and if not, wine will still make it all better. Be sure to follow me on Instagram and Twitter @sipsiphurray.