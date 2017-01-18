Sip, sip, hurray

Loading ... Loading ...

Christmas has come and gone. Your time eating turkey (or tofurkey), mashed potatoes, stuffing, veggies and other yummy things at some Holiday feast is over. You’re back on a budget, back at school and still trying to hold onto that, “No more booze, I swear” promise you made to yourself. But let’s be real. You’re barely a week in, and those morning classes are starting to wear on you hard. We need some big, filling food and a few glasses of wine to get you through these first few weeks.

After doing this column for a semester and a half, I have gone through many of the classic student foods and coming up with new ideas and pairings has grown tougher. However, I ended up deciding on a delicious donair.

Turkish in origin, these big pockets of goodness are filled with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, big piles of meat, while coated in hot sauce, tzatziki and garlic sauce. Filling, delicious and dirt cheap, donair is a classic late night meal, (also considered a famous provincial dish of Nova Scotia) and I wanted to see what I could pair with this heavy, yet rather fresh meal.

The wine of the evening, much to my great delight, ended up being a BC white from the well-known winery, Sandhill. The 2015 Sandhill chardonnay from Kelowna was a big award winner a few vintages ago and I was curious to see how it has been faring recently, and at $15.99 on the shelf at your local Government liquor store, it’s a bargain.

My goal with this wine pairing was to find a bit of a brighter chardonnay, with just a hint of oak to round it out and this yummy white was ideal. A bright bouquet of pineapples and crisp green apples comes out of the glass with a faint waft of honey and vanilla. Its nose is bright and fresh and a total delight.

Mouth-wise it’s a lovely medium body, and rich with flavour. Bright lemon and peach flavours are matched by crisp apples and deep vanilla. A long, lingering finish with notes of spicy oak rounds out this wine beautifully. If I had to critique the wine at all, it’s on the verge of being a bit too fruit forward for what I was looking for, but it’s not as heavy as a massively packed Californian chardonnay. Delicious all the same and another great example of how our province is just killing it at the wine game right now.

Most importantly, how did the donair do with this BC white?

Donairs are interesting as they are a complex combination of bright freshness from the veggies, a sweetness from the tzatziki and heavy meaty savouriness from the meat. There’s a lot going on there. I decided to choose lamb for my meat choice and dove head first into trying out this pairing.

This combination was an interesting one. All the elements were there for this to have been a perfect marriage and yet it wasn’t quite there. The wine was fresh and bright, but it almost felt like it was a bit too much for the dish. The tropical fruit of the wine was ideal and augmented the fresh vegetable notes of the donair. The light acidity of the wine was ideal cutting through the meat, and the round honeyed vanilla was able to accompany the myriad of sauces within the wrap.

Although there were many flavours all taking up space within the wrap, none of them were necessarily strong enough to stand up to the wine. The Chardonnay just was a touch too rich and full. This pairing featured a fantastic wine with a great dish, but they just didn’t mesh perfectly. It felt like the wine just got a few punches too many on the donair. The tropical fruit of the wine did, however, bring out a lot of the bright freshness of the wrap and I think that was the main highlight of this pairing for me.

Thanks again for reading and be sure to shoot me any suggestions of what you’d like to see me pair a wine with! You can find me on Instagram and Twitter at @sipsiphurray!