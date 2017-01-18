Reign Vancouver

Loading ... Loading ...

I love to hear the stories of innovative talent and luckily, Vancouver is home to an array of gifted community members. Until this column, I have been on the other end of interviews. I’m not new to having stressful questions launched my way at a rapid fire, while I nimbly navigate how to answer them authentically. Getting to switch roles and ask the questions (in a stress-free manner, I promise) has allowed me to observe a lot about this city.

Community vitality and quality of life are linked closely to opportunities for cultural engagement, expression, diversity and overall creativity. To ensure these people and events exist in a place, it must be nurtured and shared. That was a common trend in each unique interview thus far.

Artist Ali Bruce emphasized the positive shared inspiration she participates in with other Vancouver based creatives. She is passionate about city wide canvases and how community and art development relies on having public spaces. Her art work continues to grow on many canvases, including Vancouverites’ bodies in the form of tattoos.

Musician Isaac Jeffs has a passion for art inclusiveness. His band, Spruce Traps, believes in unique venues and free shows to encourage audience participation and showcasing artists. Their beautiful songs highlight memorable and idiosyncratic sound samples heard around Vancouver.

The conversations I’ve had have also recognized diversity and inclusion in a masterful path seeking commonality, to develop a stronger sense of community. Humans are wired for it. Understanding diversity is composed mostly of the understanding that intrinsically, we are all seeking harmony. Per CJ Rowe, executive director of Qmunity, this comes from expanding one’s knowledge of other people. They reminded me that “we all come with our own frame of reference, our own lived experiences.” To empathize with other unique adversary is an important tool to view not only Vancouver but other communities in our world in diverse and sympathetic manner.

The individuals that I have spoken with thus far, have different mediums they’re sharing with the city. Jointly, they’re radiating a rare form of positivity and breathing nuance into their definitions of happiness and inclusion. They’ve agreed to strive for unconditional acceptance with the permission to be their authentic selves. They choose to surround themselves with people who lift them up and a city that provides the space and environment for cultivation.

DJ Sara Sukkha is unapologetically herself, delivering unusual, unexpected sounds in a confident manner. The Vancouver venues where she spins are overwhelmingly welcoming with open, likeminded and kind people surrounding her. It creates a friendly atmosphere for her to share her passion of music.

Singer-songwriter, Sanford, concurs that there is a strong sense of musical community found in Vancouver. Sanford enjoys being a strong female musician and consistently reassured and supported by those she collaborates with.

Sprinkling positive news is refreshing. All too much we are bombarded with stories of community members who aren’t responsible for meaningful contributions. Flipping that around is a significant way to change the view on the city. These people are making Vancouver a more interesting place to live, simply by pursuing what they love doing. They’re inspiring connection and bringing people together. Ideally, as interviews continue in the new year, it will inspire readers to realize how intoxicating local culture can be.