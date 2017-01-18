Oh the places you’ll no

Loading ... Loading ...

Part San Francisco, part Olympic luge track, you will find St. John’s on the East Coast of Canada, in the province of Newfoundland and that other place that’s named after a dog. Or is the dog named after it? Meh. Count on me to give absolutely zero shits about Googling that for you. You’ll just blame me for sending you down a rabbit hole of adorable pet pics in the middle of your Accounting class.

Anyways, this mess all started when my passport expired over the holidays. I had been, up until that point, tolerating a series of family visits with the intentions of making my escape to Thailand or Morocco once tempers flared and leftover turkey disappeared. But when I checked the date on my documents, it became clear I wasn’t going to be travelling anywhere outside of our national borders. So, I picked a destination on Canada’s opposite coast, which also happened to be the easternmost tip of North America.

Of course, with winter travel comes flight cancellations, departure delays, icy runways and other supplementary bullshit. That’s precisely how I found myself sitting on a rerouted plane in Gander, NL at 1:30 am Atlantic Standard

Time eating a makeshift holiday feast purchased from an airline service trolley.

The fact that I managed to procure five mini tubes of Pringles and a litre of apple juice from a Newfoundland-born flight attendant rather than starving to death is nothing short of a miracle. Let’s just say I made more sense of the French in-flight announcements than I did of whatever dialect of English she was speaking, and that I survived a week in St. John’s using nothing but sign language. I also survived a week without my luggage because, well, I flew Air Canada again. Yay.

Bright and early the next morning, I headed to Costco to pick up some basic essentials before the pickled contents of my undergarments made me a leper in a city of only 100,000. I don’t think I’ve ever been cut off in traffic as many times as I was during that five-minute drive to and from the hotel. It was like one of those driver’s training courses where the cardboard cutouts pop up at random, but with actual humans, animals and vehicles. The amount of brute force and ignorance I observed during my stay was equally hilarious and terrifying, providing a caricature of the ‘Newfie’ stereotype to a degree I never could have imagined.

While in Costco, I took stock of a few sizeable differences in products. The abundance of toboggans, mattresses and two-kilogram buckets of salted meat was impossible to ignore, but unless you’re referring to the people, vegetables were an entirely different story.

Because 90 per cent of produce is grown outside the province, nearly everything is shipped in by boat. Understandably, things like lettuce and herbs aren’t too fond of that journey and will generally arrive in shambles. I learned this the hard way after attempting to order a garden salad at one of the 26 local Tim Hortons locations in the area.

“A what now?” replied Denise, a sleepy-looking teenager who was making her best attempt at tending the front counter.

“A garden salad.”

Silence. Baffled silence.

“A ga…” she said, craning her head around the POS kiosk and looking upward as if to double-check the menu board.

“Oh. You mean the gairden sellid.”

From that point on, I made a mental note to stick to the more stable food varietals, or at least things that were easier to mime. Newfoundland’s supermarkets have aisles upon aisles devoted to frozen, pre-packaged foods and entire wings of their bakery section set aside for sugar-laden delicacies of the Wagon Wheel variety. Beer and fireworks are sold from locked chicken wire pens in the middle of corner stores, and I must say, Newfoundland’s infatuation with hunting camouflage might just rival BC’s obsession with Lululemon. Seal meat is also a thing, but only in season, and thankfully this wasn’t the season.

Did I mention they also have a place named Dildo, about 64 kilometres outside of St. John’s, complete with its own Dildo & Area Interpretation Centre? You can’t make this stuff up.